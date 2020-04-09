Editor’s note: Those involved in this story are students at Hickory Ridge High School. Sometimes teenagers make youthful mistakes that they later regret, and we chose not to use their names. It appears no damage was done to the Bull.
HARRISBURG — School administration is looking into an incident in which a senior at Hickory Ridge High School took photos on a statue of the school mascot with a Confederate flag featured prominently.
The photos, which appeared on Instagram but have since been deleted, have been met with anger from the school’s minority population.
“I wish that I could simply overlook the Confederate flag as a sign of Southern pride and heritage but, unfortunately, the color of my skin does not garner me the privilege to simply ignore its disgusting use throughout history,” said a minority student at Hickory Ridge. “Although this student has the freedom to overlook the flag’s hateful history, I believe it is an absolute joke that they would dare deface our school mascot with that racist symbol.”
The post appears to be less than 2 days old. Before it was taken down, there were more than 400 comments posted.
The school and district are looking into the situation.
“Cabarrus County Schools administration is aware of the photos that were posted and is working with school leaders to address the situation,” the district said in a statement.
It is unclear if the student has been disciplined.
The use of the statue of the school’s mascot has been a particular point of contention in this instance.
“As a minority student at Hickory Ridge High School, this entire situation has been repulsive,” the minority student at Hickory Ridge said. “I would like to clear the air as to why this is so vile and offensive to people like me. At every sporting event, every pep rally, and even any sort of event where academic recognition is given, we are supposed to be proud to be ‘Hickory Ridge Bulls.’
“This mascot is supposed to belong to the entire student body and to embody unity, regardless of the color of your skin. The Confederate flag is the pure antithesis to these beliefs as it is the flag of a group of people who were traitors to this country, hated America, and killed fellow Americans for the right to own other people.”
The Confederate States of America originally used three flags during the Civil War. But the one seen most in the modern day is known as “The Southern Cross” or “Confederate battle flag,” which is the one in the posts in question.
The Confederate battle flag has flown prominently in several states until recent years.
South Carolina flew the flag on state grounds until July 2015, removing it soon after nine African Americans were killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof in Charleston in June of that year.
The flag of Mississippi still features the Confederate battle flag prominently, though Philip Gunn, speaker of the State House of Representatives, called for its removal after the Charleston massacre in 2015 as well.
There are several large Confederate flags flying in prominent places on private property in western North Carolina. Supporters say the flag represents their heritage and contend that the Civil War was about more than just slavery.
The use of the Confederate flag with the school mascot is not sitting well with Hickory Ridge minority students, who are hopeful punishment will be administered.
“I’d still like to say there is time left for our administration and district to take action on this issue that actually addresses our concerns as a community, and I will personally wait on a full condemnation on their action, or lack thereof, until they consider the issue resolved themselves, and I encourage others to wait and also give them the benefit of the doubt that the response can improve,” the minority student said.