My name is Natalie Gillin and I am a resident of Cabarrus County that is studying Inclusive Education at Western Carolina University. While being home due to the coronavirus, I have decided to do research on how the state’s decision to cancel the End-of-Year Standardized Testing will have a positive outcome for the students.
It have been proven that the creativity and the arts at school take a back seat to testing once students become required to take standardized testing. How many times have you or someone you know heard “I am sorry they are late, they were finishing up a test!”? The answer to that question should surprise you. With standardized testing being canceled this year, it is giving students the opportunity to develop, or realize, their creative potential since there is no stress added to their learning from these Standardized Tests. Standardized tests do a very poor job of accurately representing a student and their abilities. These tests have shaped into a way of learning that is more concerned with a student’s score than what the students are truly capable of.
During this time of uncertainty, I believe that the county should take the time to truly reevaluate the purpose and need of standardized tests. Are they truly necessary? How has the purpose of them changed? All of these questions should be taken into consideration by education officials.
Natalie Gillin
Concord (graduate of Cox Mill High School)