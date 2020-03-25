September 27, 2009 - March 19, 2020 Layla Danielle Sigmund, 10, of Harrisburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte. Layla was born Sept. 27, 2009, in Charlotte, to Matthew Charles Sigmund and Jennifer Iliria Sigmund. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Jaclyn (Jackie) Stevens Sigmund, Layla's "Grammy." Layla will be forever cherished and missed by her parents, Matt and Jenny; sister, Violet; maternal grandparents, Alex and Nilda Iliria of Summerville, S.C.; paternal grandfather, Drew John Sigmund Sr., of Charlotte; uncle and aunt, Drew and Dawn Sigmund of Mint Hill; uncle, Lee Iliria of Plano, Texas; aunt, Cynthia Morales-Iliria of McKinney, Texas; cousins, Kinsley Sigmund of Wilmington, and Alex Iliria of McKinney, Texas; stepgrandmother, Priscilla Sigmund of Charlotte; stepuncle and stepaunt, Aaron and Michelle Wilcox of Harrisburg; stepcousins, Brittany Daley of Bradenton, Fla., and Michael Wilcox of Harrisburg; dog, Bronx; and all of her friends. Layla loved and lived life to the fullest. She took all adventures head on with a smile. Her laughter and spirit filled every situation with warmth. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend, student, teammate, and most importantly, "Squishy Tushy." Layla was a lover of pugs, Star Wars, Disney, dance, sushi, black beans and rice, exploring the outdoors, family time, card games, and making people laugh. She loved to work on art projects with her sister, watch any videos she could find about pugs, swim, spend time with her best friend, Mollie, and was excited to be doing the first-ever hip-hop solo for her dance studio. She wanted to go to UNCW like her cousin so she could study to be a marine biologist when she grew up and have a fat pug named Chubbs. Layla loved being around her friends but looked forward to putting her flaps on at night, grabbing her tow-weel and one of her beloved stuffed friends and then bungling with mommy and daddy while watching a movie before bedtime. Layla formed a strong connection with everyone she encountered. We are all a little kinder, caring, open-hearted, generous and loving today because of her. She showed compassion and lived life with a pure heart. While it may be hard to seek positivity amid such an unexpected tragedy, her parents chose to donate Layla's organs to save four other's lives whom we hope will feel Layla's passion for life and helping others. One lesson Layla taught is that life is a blessing that we all should cherish. As a family and for all that loved her, we promise to keep life goofy, fun, and to love as Layla loved. Though our lives are short one ray of sunshine, the sun, does still shine and it shines for our Layla Chubbs. A memorial service to celebrate Layla's life will be held at a later date. Details will become available as soon as we are able to make them. Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg www.hartsellfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.