Staying in recovery from drug or alcohol use can be challenging even in the best of times. Now, it can be even harder due to the added restrictions and other stress caused by COVID-19.
That’s especially true if in-person support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA) or Al-Anon are canceled. Many face-to-face therapy sessions and social get-togethers also have been canceled to help slow the spread of the illness through our communities.
It’s worth acknowledging that each and every one of us is responding to a situation we’ve never faced before in our lifetime. There’s a lot of uncertainty. We’ve all had to make significant adjustments and deal with our share of chaos in the past few weeks.
But the truth is, any major life change can be turned into an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on how to respond in a positive way. Being proactive about your recovery and overall health can help you weather these new challenges. Here are a few tips to consider:
1. Develop a written wellness plan. Your own written plan can help you understand your own triggers and warning signs and build your strategy for staying well.
• Take a few moments to think about and then write down what things look like for you when you’re happy and well. How do you take care of yourself? Who do you talk to? What are the constructive activities you participate in? How do you view and react to small daily stressors when things are going along just fine for you?
• Next, identify the stressors that keep you from your “happy place.” Include any current stressors related to COVID-19.
• Then, picture in your mind and document what it looks like when you’re not doing well. What triggers do you have?
• Make a list of the individuals you can reach out to for support when you need it, such as a support group sponsor, for instance.
• Then, write down all the ways you can adapt the activities you enjoy when you’re happy and well to the current situation. If you like exercise classes, for example, can you find an online yoga or workout class? If you enjoy eating out, can you order healthy takeout instead? Now you have a wellness plan that allows you to move forward.
• Share the plan with the people you trust for support, so they know exactly what they can do to help you.
While this wellness plan can ease you through stress related to COVID-19, you can also use it long after the pandemic is gone to help keep your health, wellness and sobriety on track.
2. Look online for support. In-person support groups like AA or NA might be temporarily canceled, but there are quite a few online options for you to turn to in the meantime. These websites and communities have a wide variety of articles, blogs and content that you can use during social isolation.
• Alcoholics Anonymous has an online meetings website, the online intergroup, with a variety of online support groups available via the Zoom videoconferencing tool.
• The North Carolina Region of Narcotics Anonymous also offers online meetings using Zoom. You can call 1-855-227-6262 to find meeting information or talk to another person in recovery.
• In The Rooms offers free online meetings for those in recovery.
• Smart Recovery offers an online community with virtual meetings, forums and discussions.
• WEConnect and Unity Recover offer 4x daily recovery meetings to anyone in the world.
• Use social media to your benefit – there are a variety of support groups via Facebook, Reddit, etc. which offer a virtual space for people to connect.
Additionally, many physical and mental healthcare providers are ramping up their ability to conduct appointments online. It may be worth checking in with your care provider to see what your options are for continuing your routine visits virtually.
3. Get creative. Go to the museum—without leaving home! Pick up a new hobby or skill. Take an online course. Many universities, museums and community organizations are now offering free online courses for the public to take at home.
• Online museum tours
• Ivy League universities’ online courses
4. Treat yourself well. Be extra kind to yourself right now. Try to keep to a regular routine if you can that includes eating healthy food, getting exercise each day, staying connected to your friends and family, and going to bed and getting up on a consistent schedule. Don’t forget making time to relax and have a little fun—play cards or a board game, read a book, listen to your favorite music, etc.
While keeping up to date on new developments related to COVID-19 is important, it’s just as important to manage how much time you spend focusing on that information. It’s easy to get overwhelmed! To prevent information overload, pick one or two trusted resources and check them once or twice a day.
One good online resource is NC2-1-1 from the United Way of North Carolina. You can also call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to find information about the disease, what’s going on in the state, and for other resources.
And finally, be sure to reach out for help if you are in a crisis situation:
• If you or a loved one is in a non-medical-emergency crisis situation, you can call the Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 24/7 Access and Crisis call center: 1-800-939-5911.
• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) also has a National Hotline. Call 1-800-662-4357.
• For a Crisis Text Line, text HOME to 741741.
• Additional resources can be found through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI):
o NAMI NC Help Line - Monday-Friday; 8:30-5pm - 18004519682
o NAMI NC Text Line - 919-999-6527