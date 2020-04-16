KANNAPOLIS — James Waldroup is retiring after 32 years of service in the City of Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department (formerly the Public Works Department).
A Kannapolis native and a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, Waldroup started working for the City at age 19. He started as a construction worker, and over the years, he was promoted to Crew Chief of yard waste, Crew Chief of the sign shop and is retiring as the Operations Manager of the Street Division.
When he began, the department had a total of six employees, it has now grown to 15 employees. He remembers having to share equipment with the Water Department his first year, and now the department has over 50 pieces of equipment designated solely to the function of servicing the streets, signage, and sidewalks of the City.
Waldroup said his favorite part about working for the City has been the people.
“I have had a great experience watching my group of employees learn, and I have enjoyed watching the department grow into the best department I could have hoped for,” he said.
When Waldroup joined the city, Kannapolis had just become charted as a municipality and the departments were new. During his tenure, he has seen the staff evolve to handle the growth of the City and an increase in the amount of services offered to residents.
When he started, the city maintained fewer than 180 miles of streets and his department made basic street signs without a computer. The department now maintains over 230 miles and has a full sign shop that continues to make more intricate street signs, and other items.
He hasn’t decided what he will do during retirement, but he is looking forward to fishing and spending more time outside.