A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday, March 24, from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions. A second person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina also died from COVID-19 complications. Officials said to protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to these families and loved ones. This is a sad reminder that for some people COVID-19 can be a serious illness. It’s up to all of us to slow the spread of the coronavirus by taking this seriously and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
8th District Congressman Richard Hudson also expressed his sympathies for the families.
“On behalf of our entire community, Renee and I send our prayers to the family of the victim from Cabarrus County, as well as to the family of the second person to fall victim in our state. This tragic news underscores the seriousness of this pandemic, especially for our seniors and those with underlying health conditions,” said Rep. Hudson. “I thank all of the doctors, nurses and other first responders working around the clock to try and save lives, and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines of medical experts and local officials to do all we can to stop the spread of coronavirus.”
A minister from Virginia
A Virginia man died Wednesday morning around 4:30 after battling COVID-19 and double pneumonia, his family told WDBJ-TV in Roanoke.
Sixty-six-year-old Landon Spradlin was a pastor in Gretna, Virginia before starting a traveling ministry with his wife.
March 17, Spradlin was admitted into the Atrium Cabarrus Hospital in Concord, North Carolina after testing positive for COVID-19, and was sedated the next day, WDBJ-TV reported.
His daughters told the TV station Spradlin suffered from bronchitis and life-long asthma.
Spradlin's wife, Jean Spradin, is in isolation in Kannapolis after testing negative.
GoDanriver.com reported that Jean and Landon Spradlin were returning home from a traveling ministry in New Orleans because he hadn’t been feeling well. Landon Spradlin had both bronchitis and a small case of pneumonia, and had already tested negative for the coronavirus while in New Orleans.
The pneumonia, however, got worse. He wasn’t breathing right when Jean Spradlin tried to pull her husband out of the car during a stop in Concord.
“When I got his feet on the ground they crumpled,” she told GoDanRiver.com.
Bystanders at a convenience store called 911 and he was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus, a hospital in Concord. Doctors placed him on a ventilator and diagnosed him with double pneumonia — meaning both lungs were infected.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection. On March 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated who is at high risk for severe illness. People at high risk include anyone who:
* Is 65 years of age or older
* Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
* Has a high-risk condition that includes:
* chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
* heart disease with complications
* compromised immune system
* severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
* other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease