RALEIGH – Beginning Monday, March 23, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s passenger rail service, NC By Train, is reducing its number of daily trips in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Piedmont trains 73, 74, 77 and 78 will not operate until further notice. Piedmont trains 75 and 76, plus Carolinian trains 79 and 80, will continue operating on normal schedules.
Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30.
Passengers can modify their trip on Amtrak.com, or find their reservation on the home screen in the Amtrak app.
To cancel a reservation with no fee, passengers must call 800-BY-TRAIN and speak with an agent (not available via Amtrak.com or the app).