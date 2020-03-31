Thinking about the old time remedies our parents used made me remember some of the things that my Daddy did for the animals that we had on the farm.
I remember a white horse we had named Cora (named after my Great Aunt, on my Mother’s side of the family).
One day Daddy found Cora down in the barn with a swollen stomach and in a lot of pain. Daddy came to the house and got baking soda and water and made a mixture in an old Coke bottle. I remember helping him get the horse on her feet and he forced that mixture down her throat and told me to keep her walking and not let her lay down again. It felt like I walked that horse a hundred miles, through the pasture, around the barn and back again.
I remember Daddy kneeing her in the stomach to help her go to the bathroom and at long last that did happen. After that happened the horse was fine. In later years my husband and I showed registered quarter horses. We had a horse get the colic. I told him about what Daddy had done years before so we made a mixture and forced it down the horse’s throat. We then walked that horse most of the night and at last had good results.
I am not a veterinarian and I would suggest you call one before you try this old home remedy if you have a horse with the colic.
I remember Daddy being so happy when a veterinarian named Dr. Tom Foster came to Concord.
Dr. Foster would come out to the farm and doctor the cows, horses, dogs and cats. He and my Daddy became good friends and as I thought he was the best-looking man I had ever seen; I was always around to watch him. He was always so kind to me when he had to put one of my
pets to sleep.
That was the time that you could call Dr. Foster’s office and tell them what you needed for the farm animals and they would have it waiting for you when you got to the office. Those times are long gone because of all the misuse of drugs.
Dr. Foster’s son Steve became a veterinarian and is still in practice in Concord. He calls me the “Mayor of Cannon Cross Roads”.
Hope all of the readers are doing well and will follow instructions so we can get the coronavirus under control.