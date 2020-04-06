KANNAPOLIS — Police are seeking help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting which resulted in a 3-year-old being shot.
The vehicle is believed to be a black newer model Ford Fusion with chrome grill and chrome around the windows.
Any person with information related to the shooting or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Wood at 704-920-4146, the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000, or to remain anonymous, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7436.
On March 31 at around 6:40 p.m., Kannapolis Police responded to a reported shooting at 900 Buick Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a 3-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Atrium Health – Main for treatment. The parents were reportedly not harmed in the shooting.
The injuries to the 3-year-old were reported to be life threatening.
The vehicle in question from the incident was seen driving off down Ford Street in the direction of Dale Earnhardt Blvd.