KANNAPOLIS – The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) said five people at Five Oaks Rehabilation with COVID-19 related symptoms have died.
CHA, Cabarrus County’s public health authority, launched an investigation and conducted facility-wide testing after learning of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Five Oaks in Concord. Facility-wide testing is recommended when COVID-19 is identified in this type of congregate living facility. More than 300 tests were completed for both residents and staff at the facility.
Test results
CHA said 74 tests returned as positive. Of those, five of are staff members who do not reside in Cabarrus County
Since testing was completed, five individuals have died with COVID-19 related symptoms and were an average age of 88.
“Our team is deeply saddened by these deaths and send our sincerest sympathies to their families and loved ones,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Public Health Director. “Unfortunately, this is an illustration of the impact this virus has on our most vulnerable population, our seniors. Even with stringent mitigation measures in place, the spread of this very contagious virus is hard to stop in congregant living facilities.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NNDHHS) issued guidance for long-term care facilities with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. Five Oaks has voluntarily complied with NCDHHS recommendations.
Cabarrus Health Alliance asks those who’ve had recent contact with Five Oaks Rehabilitation staff or residents to monitor for symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher), cough and shortness of breath. If you exhibit these symptoms, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213.
Cabarrus County’s confirmed COVID-19 count as of today is 218 cases, seven deaths, and 82 recovered. An eighth victim, a Virginia man, died in Concord with COVID-19. His death is counted in Virginia totals.