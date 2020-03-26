Dr. Kristin Baker has been appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late N.C. Rep. Linda Johnson of Kannapolis.
Baker was sworn in as the 82nd District representative by Judge Nate Knust at the family’s church, Stonebridge Church. Her husband was by her side. Only a handful of people were present because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baker defeated Judge Billy Hamby and Parish Moffit in the GOP primary earlier this month. She will face Aimy Steele, the Democratic nominee, in November. Steele defeated Fred Pilkington, the former Cabarrus Health director, in the primary.
Baker issued this statement after she was sworn in this week:
“The passing of Rep. Linda Johnson several weeks ago is a tremendous loss, not just for Cabarrus County, but for our entire state. Rep. Johnson brought a level of experience and level-headed leadership to the state Legislature that is sorely needed in Raleigh. It is a deeply humbling honor to be appointed to fill out the remainder of Rep. Johnson’s term, and a responsibility I do not take lightly.
“COVID-19 has put us in an unprecedented position, with economic uncertainty and concerns over public health reaching levels we’ve not seen in a century. While I am new to the world of politics, I am not new to health care or our community. I’ve been fortunate to live here in Cabarrus County for over 25 years. I’ve worked in various health care settings, including private practice, hospital-based outpatient care with Carolinas Medical Center-Northeast, as a clinical director for Piedmont Behavioral Healthcare, and most recently as an independent consultant. In my new role as your state representative, I will take my experience in the medical field and serve you. There is much to learn, but I will listen to you, the people of Cabarrus County, and do what is both right and necessary.
“Too often, political maneuverings in Raleigh and Washington, D.C., have taken priority over doing the right thing by politicians. As we head into these uncertain times together, I will work for you every day and be your voice in Raleigh.”
Baker was appointed by Speaker Tim Moore to the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Health Care Working Group. The working group is focused on a state-level response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 presents a unique challenge to our state. We must consider how to best address the physical and mental health needs as well as the long-term economic recovery of both individual North Carolinians and the state as a whole,” Baker said. “I am honored that Speaker Moore appointed me to this critical committee, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help all North Carolinians.”