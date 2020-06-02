CONCORD – Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers Inc. launched a new mobile testing center and has the capability to perform rapid COVID-19 kits.
The Department of Health and Human Services distributed the Coronavirus Abbott Testing Kits to CRCHC recently. The nonprofit organization plans to use the tests at its mobile clinic to expand its testing capabilities in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
The CRCHC has a mobile testing unit that will be located at McGill Family Medicine, Concord Housing Department, Concord Salvation Army, Rowan County Health Department and Rowan Helping Ministries. The goal of this unit is to alleviate patient transportation, a press release from CRCHC stated.
”We are grateful for CRCHC’s partnership and are especially thankful that they are able to bring COVID 19 testing to our campus. With the recent expansion of testing to high risk populations such as the homeless and essential workers this on-site testing will speed the process of moving homeless individuals into our shelter and help us to feel safer during this pandemic,” Executive Director of Rowan Helping Ministries Kyna Grubb stated.
The federally qualified health centers group also wants to expand its testing capability through rapid tests. This will help identify positive cases earlier to ensure timely treatment, quarantine and a reduction in the spread of COVID-19, CRCHC representatives stated.
Most rapid test results are available within 15 minutes.
“Negative tests are not as helpful as we had hoped. A negative test may not confer the absence of disease. If a person tests negative, but had close contact with a person who tested positive with symptoms or, later develops symptoms themselves, they will need to self-quarantine based on CDC or local health department guidelines,” said Dr. Lydia H. Adams, Chief Medical Officer, of the Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc.
According the CRCHC, the goal of the rapid COVID-19 testing is:
• To identify those who have infection.
• To trace contacts to prevent further spread of infection.
• To provide early intervention and prevent serious complications.
A negative result does not necessarily mean the patient does not have the virus, the press release stated. If someone is sick or had contact with someone with COVID-19, then that person should still quarantine even if they previously had a negative test.
“We are happy to have an opportunity to expand our services to include Coronavirus testing. Rapid COVID-19 testing will enable CRCHC to increase access to care in the communities we serve, who may not otherwise have access to testing. Our staff continues to be on the front line working to meet the needs of the communities we serve, while partnering with organizations within the community like the Rowan Health Department and Rowan Helping Ministries to expand access to testing.” said Don Holloman, Chief Executive Officer at CRCHC.