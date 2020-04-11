KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, released data about local COVID-19 cases. The agency asks the community to continue maintaining the highest level of vigilance in order to combat COVID-19.
Note this information was released Friday evening.
Current case data:
*97 Cabarrus County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19
Of the 97 confirmed cases:
*46 are active
*50 are recovered
* 1 has resulted in death (second death counts in Virginia, not included in 97 cases)
More than 1,400 COVID-19 tests have been administered to Cabarrus residents. An additional 400 administered tests are pending test results
Health officials expect Cabarrus County’s total confirmed case count to exceed 100 over the next several days.
CHA Interim Director Erin Shoe asks the community to proceed with caution since the case count only reflects confirmed cases and is not an accurate count of actual cases in Cabarrus County. The two largest variables affecting the count are individuals who experience mild symptoms and don’t seek medical care and testing guidelines that limit the number of tests administered.
“These are not numbers on a dashboard—these are our friends and neighbors,” said Shoe. “Each of these individuals has experienced various levels of strain on their bodies. We’re lucky to see many of the cases turn around, but we are far from the end of this pandemic. I can’t stress this enough.”
Shoe believes now is the time to double-down on efforts to avoid a wave of potential cases in the two weeks that will follow the Easter holiday. This includes maintaining social distancing practices, which have proven effective at limiting the spread of this highly contagious virus.
“There is so much we don’t know about COVID-19,” Shoe said. “Those who have recovered would likely tell you that this is a nasty, scary virus that you should avoid. Let’s not take chances. Let’s keep our resources focused on those who need it now and do what we can to stop the spread of this virus.”
Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA’s incoming director, asks the community to remain vigilant over the Easter holiday by staying at home, limiting mass gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and practicing social distancing.
“This weekend is customarily a weekend of celebrations and family gatherings but it’s critical for everyone to keep their guards high to flatten the curve,” said Dr. Coyle. “Please stay home and connect with others virtually.”