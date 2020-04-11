If you’re 40 or older and want a fun way to keep active and healthy without having to face a gym, read on.
So, I’m going to talk about something today that doesn’t require a gym, and something that can be fun and easy to do — jogging.
Now, I know you might be thinking, “I hate the thought of running,” but here’s the thing: Jogging isn’t to be confused with running. When you run, you move at a much faster pace than when you jog. Think about it this way — jogging, if you like, is a fast-paced walk. It’s kind of like taking walking to the next level. And while walking is a great way to keep active, and I recommend finding ways to fit more walking into your day, if you want to do something that gets your heart rate elevated a little bit more — jogging could be perfect for you and might even become your next favorite way to maintain keeping active and mobile.
As I’m sure you already know, staying active as you get older is critical to staying happy, healthy, active and independent. And, while walking is one of the most popular ways to remain active among people ages 50 and older as it’s a safe, low-impact activity, swapping your walk for a jog can have great health benefits, too, and it doesn’t have to be high-impact. First, not only does jogging improve your overall fitness, it improves your bone density (important to keeping your body strong and reducing your risk of injury), improves your cholesterol levels, reduces inflammation and boosts your mood, making it the perfect exercise to kick-start your day. And the best part is that you don’t have to be a marathon runner to reap the health benefits. Just five to 10 minutes per day of jogging, even at a slow and gentle pace, is all you need to start feeling the positive effects.
In addition to the above, jogging burns a lot of calories. Have I caught your attention now? Why does it help burn so many calories? Because jogging is a full-body exercise. It uses a lot of different muscles, requires a strong core and uses your lower and upper body for balance. Any activity that uses your core, upper and lower body to move, will burn more calories than an activity that doesn’t require as much muscle recruitment.
Don’t enjoy exercising alone? Jogging is one of those activities, just like walking, that can be made social and the perfect activity to do with friends. Instead of sitting in your living room, why not head outside for a jog instead? Jogging at a low intensity allows you to carry on a conversation while staying active, which very few activities do. So now you can kill two birds with one stone.
But what if you’re not used to keeping active, and the idea of getting off the sofa and jogging a few miles right now feels daunting? Don’t worry. You don’t have to be a seasoned jogger to get started. In fact, slow and steady is better for your body, giving it time to adapt and reducing your risk of any injury: the last thing you want is a bad ankle or knee getting in the way. Begin slow and, over the months, and as you feel you’re confidently able to take on more, increase your time and distance.
A lot of people I see worry because they think running, or even strenuous walking, will hurt their joints. However, if done right and taken slowly, even with some added breaks for water and a stretch, you’ll be just fine. Another benefit of jogging and why you don’t need the gym is this — jogging doesn’t require any equipment. It’s accessible to almost anyone, regardless of space or equipment. There’s only one thing you will need, and that’s a good pair of running shoes.
Jogging is a smart way to stay active as you age, especially because you don’t have to run fast or jog five times a week to reap the benefits. With just 45 minutes of jogging each week, you can lose weight, boost heart health, catch up with friends and know you’re looking after yourself. Make jogging a regular part of your active lifestyle and you’ll be feeling stronger and healthier in no time.
