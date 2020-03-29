The coronavirus is going to impact our local economy for several years.
Just because the federal government has taken some steps last week to protect the nation’s economy does not mean those steps were big enough, or that the job is done. Economists have announced that the coronavirus is starting a devastating collapse of our economy that will last several years. Unemployment will soar, and families will have difficulty paying for food, utilities and housing. Even the most optimistic politicians are calling the CARES ACT a “short-term rescue effort.”
Locally owned small businesses — like hair salons, local restaurants, bookstores, convenience stores with gas stations, and hardware stores — have already lost so much business that they may never reopen.
How do we rebuild?
Think back to when our economy was largely agricultural. Farmers would come together at harvest time and agree to help each other out. Bringing their own tractors to the job, those in agreement would help one farmer harvest wheat, then the collaborative team would move down the road and harvest corn, and then on to another location for yet another task. By prior agreement, no money changed hands, all the participants in the agreement put in work and equipment, and all got something in return that felt fair.
Today, using cellphones and the Internet, there is a proven, innovative, locally implementable solution that we can use while working from home or elsewhere (using “physicial distance,” of course).
The transactions are paid in a form of a credit, similar to frequent-flyer points and, once earned, can be spent to acquire other goods or services from other agreeable members of the organization (let’s call it Carolina Dollars for now).
Imagine a parent who needs a math tutor for his or her child. Once we launch the website, the parent goes online to the “Carolina Dollars” Skills Inventory, and identifies/emails a well-rated fellow “credit union” member who is a suitable teacher. After completing the assignment, the teacher gets a “frequent flyer points” payment to their Carolina Dollars account at the “credit union.” The teacher in turn can reach out to someone to cut his or her grass, and pay that person using the Carolina Dollars from their account. And the lawn-cutting person can pay a barber. And on and on.
These kinds of community co-ops have been in existence around the world and in the United States for decades, strongest after the Great Depression, and again after the recession of 2001-09.
You can see a comprehensive review of all sorts of systems, with many different areas of focus, by googling hOurworld. https://hourworld.org.
The impact of the coronavirus can be as short as two months, with huge death rates, or, if slowed by “social distancing,” as long as two years, with the same number of deaths spread over a year or more, ending only when reliable treatment of the infected is available and delivered, or an effective vaccination becomes available to all. We appear to be at least a year or more away from that. Under either of these situations, money will be hard to come by.
We must begin now to head off greater economic misery.
If you are interested in providing advice, volunteering your time/skills, or just getting on our mailing list for progress reports, go to www.theoptimisticfuturist.org and sign up to join the mailing list. You will receive an invitation to the planning process so we can get started.