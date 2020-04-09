The Cabarrus Health Alliance, Cabarrus County’s public health authority, is launching an investigation and conducting facility-wide testing after learning of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Five Oaks Rehabilitation in Concord. Facility-wide testing is recommended when COVID-19 is identified in this type of congregate living facility.
“We are working closely with Five Oaks throughout this process,” said Erin Shoe, interim director of the Cabarrus Health Alliance. “We appreciate their full cooperation. Everyone continues to work diligently on mitigation strategies to stop the virus from spreading.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance for long-term-care facilities with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Mitigation strategies include:
Early detection and prompt isolation of patients with symptoms of respiratory infection.
Usage of personal protective equipment, including gown, gloves, face mask or N95 mask, and eye protection for all staffers interacting with a COVID-19 patient.
Grouping residents in a unit or wing with similar symptoms and diagnoses.
Closing all communal dining areas and using single-serve utensils and food containers.
Using EPA-registered disinfectants for health care settings.
Five Oaks has voluntarily complied with NCDHHS recommendations.
Shoe asks those who have had recent contact with Five Oaks Rehabilitation staffers or residents to monitor for symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher), cough and shortness of breath. If you exhibit these symptoms, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213.
COVID-19 cases upThe number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabarrus County has risen to 93 cases as of Thursday, April 9, at 3:30 p.m., according to the CHA.
Officials say due to a lack of widespread testing, the number of cases is likely much higher. Results from tests taken as far back as March 31 may not be reported in the totals.
One Cabarrus County person and one Virginia man have died from COVID-19 in the county.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued orders Wednesday, tightening regulations on care in nursing facilities after an outbreak in an Orange County nursing center. He is also expected to tighten regulations for retailers.
Some retailers have already put the stricter measures into place, including limiting the number of people in a store and creating 6-foot spacing designations on sidewalks outside the store for those waiting.
#SaferAt HomeConcord Police and Concord Fire Departments have implemented “We Stay At Work For You” social media campaigns to encourage people to stay at home. Here is one post from earlier this week from CPD and CFD:
“Is that trip to the store really that important? Are you going to get something more than a basic necessity? Before you start that car, realize that you are making a decision that impacts someone more than yourself. We stay at work for you. Please, stay at home for us. #SaferAtHome.”
CPD is also warning motorists to obey the speed limits despite the streets having less traffic:
“In recognition of North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Campaign, Speed a Little. Lose a Lot, Concord Police Department would like to remind you that speed is a significant cause of the injuries and deaths on North Carolina roadways. #COVID19 has taken enough lives; Concord police will continue to monitor roads to help prevent speeding and reckless driving from taking another. #SaferAtHome #BeWellConcord.”
Health officials warn of playground risksCabarrus Health Alliance officials are asking residents to follow key components of the measure to limit transmission of COVID-19 in the area.
Specifically, CHA asks families to keep off neighborhood playgrounds.
Shoe says the agency is getting multiple reports each day of families using private playground facilities and crossing boundaries set up at public facilities.
“The order is clear — playgrounds and exercise equipment are closed,” said Shoe. “You could be a carrier of COVID-19 without exhibiting symptoms. Stay off and don’t share equipment. It’s the best way to keep your children and your community healthy. It is fine for your family or those living in your household during this time period to use your personal playground at your house. Please do not allow others to come and play.”
Safe playThe National Parks and Recreation Association offers the following tips for safe play in parks:
Know what 6 feet looks like. Lay measuring tape on the ground. It’s the distance of a surfboard, long yoga mat or adult bike.
Do not use playgrounds or other frequently touched surfaces.
Go by yourself or those you live with.
Avoid crowded areas. If a space cannot be enjoyed safely, go home or discover a new park in your community.
For more resources on how to use parks safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.nrpa.org/Coronavirus.
For more information on the Cabarrus County Stay-at-Home Proclamation, including a FAQ, visit https://cabarruscounty.us/news/local-officials-stay-at-home-proc-rev.
Gates closed in MecklenburgOfficials in Mecklenburg County have closed the gates on all parks and greenways in the county to reduce the number of people in the parks and those gathering there.
People can still walk, bike or run into the park, but are being urged to maintain the 6-foot social distancing recommendation.
Parks and greenways remain open in Cabarrus County, but could face additional restrictions or closures if people gather, cluster or fail to maintain social distancing.