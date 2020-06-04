The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has applied for a grant to help implement a new body worn camera program in the department.
If the department is awarded the grant, 120 body cameras will be distributed within divisions that have interactions with the public.
The department does not currently use body worn cameras, Sheriff Van Shaw said. He hopes that the department will be awarded the U.S. Department of Justice’s grant for body worn cameras and policy development so they can purchase the equipment. But while they do not use the cameras yet, they have conducted a trial run.
The former sheriff, Brad Riley began a body worn camera trial for the department. When Sheriff Van Shaw was elected, he continued the study – having 12 patrol officers wear a camera while out on patrol during night and day shifts.
After the trial was completed, the officers gave their opinions on having the body cameras in the field.
“Unanimously from all 12 officers, they found the cameras to be extremely beneficial and wanted to move forward with the body camera program,” Shaw said.
When asked how he viewed the new program now in light of George Floyd’s death and the call to end racial inequity that has spread through the nation, he said that though the camera cannot prevent a similar situation, it will hold officers accountable.
“I don’t think we can definitively say body cameras will prevent an excessive use of force but we can say that since it is there and it is recording, we can hope that the individual know they are being recorded and should be following policy and procedures.”
He stressed that the cameras will definitely help in documenting what happens during an encounter.
“What it does provide is the documentation of the situation. We have to be committed to train individuals appropriately. We have to let officers know they can interview when they see someone using excess of force,” he said. “To me the body camera is a secondary tool that we are using to document what is happening.”
He also stated that documenting officers’ actions is the best way to reach the public. If their actions are documented, then they are held accountable, he said.
“I think we all realize in this day and time that we all need to document our actions. The perception of the public about our actions is where we as a department get our legitimacy. It is the public’s perception that we need to pay attention to and work.”
When asked about policies the department will have about turning and keeping the camera on, he said there will be strict and enforced procedures on how to use the cameras.
“I want officers to routinely turn those cameras on. I would rather have those cameras on and capture nothing of value rather than not having them turned on,” he said.
Having cameras that record officers’ actions isn’t new to the department. Patrol cars does currently use dash camera footage, but it captures a limited part of interactions between officers and the public.
“With the dash cameras you are getting a very limited field of view. Those are primarily designed to capture vehicle stops and encounters that occur in front of the patrol car. What the body camera does is give a better view of a face to face interactions. It is oriented so that wherever an officer looks the camera will capture it,” Shaw said.
Having the best type of equipment for the department, Shaw said, is just as important as having the cameras.
When choosing which company to use, the department focused on the equipment’s system to store and share footage. The Concord Police Department uses Axon’s body cameras and the district attorney’s office was already familiar with using Axon’s system for receiving and viewing footage. Axon is a company that manufactures tactical gear and equipment.
The department has already formed an agreement to with Axon to purchase the equipment, so if they department is awarded the grant, the equipment can be purchased immediately. The grant wouldn’t come into affected until October 1, so officers will not begin wearing the cameras until mid-fall, Shaw said.