CONCORD - Cabarrus College of Health Sciences continues to offer exemplary healthcare education, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been so exemplary in fact they were awarded a top score for their work for the week of June 15.
This has been work very unfamiliar before the pandemic. Normally Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) students would complete field work at a clinical site, such as outpatient clinics, a group home, or a public school.
But, due to the risks posed by the coronavirus, these experiences are replaced by a simulated online experience via Simucase.
This technology allows the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program to offer their students a unique learning experience. The online simulation provides students with cases that they might not be exposed to in a clinical setting.
The faculty can easily direct the student’s eye to what they want students to see and students are able to respond to the online situations where often in a real-life setting, they cannot.
Students are also given the opportunity to engage in different aspects of the Occupational Therapy process including a chart review, collaboration with a supervisor, intervention planning, treatment planning and more.
“When we use Simucase for testing, students are guided through multiple case scenarios with patients of all ages who have a variety of diagnoses and needs," Nancy Green, Chair for the Occupational Therapy Assistant program said. "The students are provided with multiple questions from each case study, which they answer and receive feedback on their responses."
The feedback was overwhelming positive as of late as Cabarrus College was notified by Simucase that their students did so well in their simulation that they were awarded the Top Score for the Week of June 15!
“I am extremely proud of how our students have done, not just in this simulation, but in adapting to a new way of learning," Green said. "It demonstrates their ingenuity and flexibility, which will make them better clinicians once they graduate.”