CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health will be the first health system in the region to expand the delivery of care services, starting this week.
The move comes after Atrium Health carefully evaluated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, while also consulting with national medical experts and government leaders across the state and country. As Atrium Health expands its services, it is adding extensive safety measures and initiatives to provide peace of mind to patients by establishing “COVID-Safe” care standards for all of its locations.
“I am incredibly proud of the work by the Atrium Health team to set the national standard for ‘COVID-Safe’ care as we lead the way toward better days ahead,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “In response to patient needs, we are pleased to be the first system in the region to expand our services in the safest environment possible, as we continue to provide the hope and healing our community is seeking during these times.”
Atrium Health’s COVID-Safe care standards build on its deep clinical expertise to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and ensure the safest environment possible at each location. To designate facilities as COVID-Safe care sites, Atrium Health:
Started testing all patients for COVID-19 before any scheduled procedures to preserve a COVID-Safe care environment and ensure safety of patients and care teams.
Achieved the fastest COVID-19 testing results possible — up to three days faster than any other local provider — as one of the only systems in the nation with rapid testing capabilities in-house.
Established dedicated facilities, care units and clinical teams for exclusive treatment of non-COVID patients in the safest environment.
Deployed a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Virtual Hospital, which allows COVID-positive patients to receive care in the comfort of their own home.
Leads all other regional systems with twice as many physicians, over 900 care locations and the largest hospital-bed capacity in the region.
As the recognized leader among health systems in the region, Atrium Health has the region’s only Level I trauma center, with Carolinas Medical Center consistently rated among the nation’s best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Atrium Health has received the highly coveted Quest for Quality Prize by the American Hospital Association, delivering world-class specialty care through its Levine Cancer Institute, Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, Neurosciences Institute, Musculoskeletal Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital, being nationally ranked in seven specialties.
“We’re pleased that the stay-at-home policies have been successful in diminishing the impact of COVID-19 locally,” said Scott Rissmiller, M.D., chief physician executive at Atrium Health. “Our COVID-Safe care standards provide the confidence and reassurance that our patients and communities deserve.”