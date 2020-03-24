For as long as COVID-19 virus restrictions are in place, the North Carolina Writers’ Network regional chapter will provide an online format for sharing the work of authors.
The guest author this month is Chuck Thurston. Thurston retired from IBM and is married to Heidi Wibroe Thurston. Both are successful published authors. In another life, Thurston flew in Coast Guard search-and-rescue aircraft as a radio/radar man. He has published two books of essays and remembrances — “Senior Scribbles Unearthed” and “Senior Scribbles Second Dose.” Under the Hidden Treasure Novels imprint, he recently published a full-length mystery thriller, “The Coroner Takes a Ride.”
Other short stories by Thurston have also been published in the Trail Tales column of a regional paper. His books and those short stories are featured in the Hidden Treasure Novels website, www.hiddentreasurenovels.com.
The title of Thurston’s presentation is “The Writer’s Eye.” Out of the writer’s environment, experience and imagination, perception is reality — what we perceive is reality for us. In literature, synesthesia refers to a technique adopted by writers to present ideas, characters or places in such a manner that they appeal to more than one sense, like hearing, sight, smell and touch at a given time. Perception of these senses is reality for us. The online session will explore examples of synesthesia.
Vincent Vezza, regional representative for the NCWN Cabarrus/Rowan chapter, encourages published authors and writers to join colleagues for a “Writers Night Out,” which is hosted on the fourth Thursday of every month.
“This is an opportunity to consider ways to leverage your writing beyond the publication of a book. Let’s celebrate our craft and learn from each other,” Vezza said.
Normally, the chapter meets at the French Express Café in Kannapolis. In response to the COVID-19 virus, the chapter will host an online presentation this month and into the future for as long as restrictions are in place. On Thursday, March 26, from 6:30-7 p.m., Thurston will share his wisdom and advice in a virtual meeting. Participants will need access to the Internet and a computer or smart pad equipped with microphone and camera. Phone/text to 980-621-0398 if you would like to participate in the Writers Night Out online.