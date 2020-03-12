CONCORD - Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company announced the opening of a new location in Concord. This will be the sixth location in the state—a response to the increasing demands of automotive buyers and sellers.
"This new location will contribute to the Concord community by creating new jobs, while also enabling us to better serve our sellers with more storage space and added convenience," said Copart President Jeff Liaw.
The Copart Concord location hosts weekly auctions on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Eligible buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory at Copart.com or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.
"We are pleased to contribute to Concord's continued economic success," said Copart Concord General Manager Jarrod Gadd. "We look forward to providing great customer service to our buyers and sellers."
The Concord location is at 7940 U.S. 601.