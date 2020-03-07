CONCORD — Two weeks ago, Central Cabarrus standout Marcus Jackson walked away as Class 3A’s 106-pound state wrestling champion, achieving a lifelong odyssey to join his father as someone who’s been crowned the Best in North Carolina.
This week, Jackson learned he’d be receiving even more hardware, as the South Piedmont 3A Conference announced he’d been named the league’s 2019-20 Wrestler of the Year.
Central Cabarrus actually swept the conference’s individual awards, as the Vikings’ Ed Masterton was elected the SPC Coach of the Year after guiding the team to an undefeated (5-0) league mark and to go with the dual-team championship.
Jackson, a sophomore, was one of a league-high seven Central Cabarrus grapplers to be named to the All-SPC squad, joining Vikings Sam Workman, Jackson Baglio, Noah Kiser, Luke Masterton, Raymond Martinez and Jovani Rodriguez.
Cox Mill, which was second in the conference standings, had four All-SPC selections: Caelyn Davis, Ethan Holandez, Bryce Gadson and Jeff Meednering.
Concord’s honorees are Daniel Tierney, Riley Nimber and Peter Petroff.
For Northwest Cabarrus, Andre Hill, Max Hedrick and Luke Swinson were all-conference picks.
The selections from A.L. Brown included Jordan Ackerman, Kaleb McGee and Gavin Hartwell.
Jay M. Robinson had two wrestlers on the squad: Connor Goodman and Josh Heyward.