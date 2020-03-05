CHAPEL HILL
Carolina can still avoid the ignominy of a Tuesday entrance and exit at next week’s ACC Tournament after its re-awakening 93-83 win over Wake Forest on the Heels’ best Tuesday of the season.
In one of the worst seasons in UNC basketball history, the Heels have arrived at the end of the schedule with a trip to Duke left and an escape plan from having to play on the first day of the tournament.
That seemed to dawn on Carolina sometime in the second half of a game that was sleep-inducing over the first 20 minutes. But the Heels have figured something out late in the season, a simple shift of right-handed offense that has unleashed Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks and has pushed most everyone else into a supporting role.
For the first time since November, the Heels have won three straight games.
“We’re not finished yet,” Coach Roy Williams said.
There’s still a list of things that must happen, not the least of which would be going into Cameron Indoor on Senior Day at Duke and pulling off the upset.
Not that it couldn’t happen.
The list of requirements for Carolina to get out of the embarrassing first day of the tournament began with one landing in its lap when Georgia Tech decided to plead guilty Monday and take its sentence of a postseason ban.
Between now and Saturday, the Heels need a continuing collapse of the teams at the bottom of the league standings, all of which went into Tuesday night’s game with a half-game lead over last-place Carolina. Carolina is now 6-13 in the league and tied with Pitt and Wake Forest, just behind Boston College (7-12), Miami (6-12) and Virginia Tech (6-12).
All but Miami hold the tiebreaker over UNC, so Carolina basically needs every one of them to lose out.
Which is entirely possible.
The hard part is Carolina beating Duke. To even get that opportunity, the bottom-dwelling Heels needed to show up against Wake. With a crowd that never really showed up, Carolina exploded in the second half, shooting at a 75 percent clip for most of it and blowing away the Deacs.
For the first time in a month, Carolina has company at the bottom. And for the first time since the nightmare began back in December, there’s actually a glimmer of hope for the Tar Heels.
Granted, it’s only a glimmer.
A win over Duke seems a tall order for this team, but Carolina should’ve won the first game between the rivals, losing in overtime after leading most of the way. And the Blue Devils are not playing all that well right now.
So after a dull first half, a light seemed to go off for Carolina. Anthony continued a late-season emergence from early-season doldrums. And even without freshman Armando Bacot, who missed the game with an ankle injury, UNC is finally getting the ball to Brooks deep inside and in scoring position.
That wasn’t happening until recently. Add a hot night from senior Brandon Robinson, and Carolina suddenly looks like a pretty good team at the right time.
Is it too late? We’ll see Saturday.
A five-game run next week in Greensboro at the ACC Tournament is too much to ask of any team. A four-game run is at least possible. For the Tar Heels they’d love a day of rest and a Wednesday restart to a terrible season.
All it takes now is a win over Duke after a series of events that have to happen in the days ahead. Unlikely? Maybe so. But for the first time all season, Carolina actually looks like it deserves a break. Or four.