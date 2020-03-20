CONCORD – Cabarrus County leaders implemented additional measures to help protect susceptible populations and employees from COVID-19.
Effective Thursday at 5 p.m. and until further notice, the County closed the following facilities to members of the public who do not have appointments:
- Government Center (65 Church Street S, Concord)
- Human Services Center (1303 S. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis)
- Cooperative Extension Office (715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord)
- Board of Elections and Veterans Service offices (363 Church Street N, Concord)
County parks will remain open for passive activities.
The County closed its library and senior center facilities on March 16.
“The County remains operational and ready to meet resident needs,” said County Manager Mike Downs. “We’ve created nationally-recognized online business solutions that keep Cabarrus moving forward.”
Residents doing business with the County are encouraged to contact departments by phone or email. Staff is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full directory of County resources is available at www.cabarruscounty.us/contact.
Residents can also handle most County business online at www.cabarruscounty.us/onlineservices.
Keeping employees connected
The County has more than 1,300 employees in buildings across Cabarrus. To keep operational during the COVID-19 event, it offered employees flex scheduling and remote assignment on scheduled rotations. Technology allows staff to meet, share information and video conference with colleagues and citizens in real-time.
“We have a dedicated workforce and they want to provide uninterrupted customer service,” Downs said. “Despite personal and occupational challenges, they’re making it work. We want them to know they have our support. We appreciate their commitment to our community.”
Other service impacts
Human Services
- All services continue through phone, online and scheduled appointments. Call 704-920-1400 for additional information.
- Cabarrus County Transportation Services has suspended all non-life-threatening transport. Call 704-920-2246 with questions.
- Adult and Family & Children’s Medicaid applications can be submitted several ways: online at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do, by fax at 704-920-1401, or by mail or drop box at 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083. To request an application by mail, call 704-920-1400.
- Food & Nutrition Services (FNS) Applications and Recertification applications can be submitted several ways: online at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do, by fax at 704-920-1401, or by mail or drop box at 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083. To request an application by mail, call 704-920-1400. For assistance with FNS applications and recertification, call 704-920-1413, 704-920-1455 or 704-920-1437.
- For additional information on accessing Cabarrus County Human Services during the COVID-19 event, visit https://bit.ly/cabcodhsaccess.
Register of Deeds
- Many Register of Deeds services, including same-day recording, vital records (including birth, death and marriage certificates) and marriage license applications can be submitted online at www.cabarruscounty.us/departments/register-deeds.
- Mail vital record requests (with appropriate government-issued photo ID) and document submissions (with a self-addressed stamped envelope and recording fees) to P.O. Box 707, Concord, NC 28026.
- Those submitting marriage license information online or by mail will need to schedule a telephone conference. After review, the Register of Deeds Office will set an appointment for execution of the license and payment of the $60 marriage license fee. Marriage licenses are only issued if one or both applicants are Cabarrus County residents.
- Notaries must schedule a swearing-in appointment.
- For more information on Register of Deeds services, call 704-920-2112.
Tax Administration pay options
Property owners can pay on their tax bill by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us/tax or mailing payment to P.O. Box 707, Concord, NC 28026. Payments can be made in the “Nightly Tax Payment” drop box, located on the Means Avenue-facing side of the Government Center (65 Church Street S, Concord). For more information, call 704-920-2119.
Senior Games
NC Senior Games has announced an extension for competition schedules. Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks will provide updates on registration and competition schedules as information is made available. For more information, call 704-920-3484.
Cabarrus County COVID-19 timeline
March 10, 2020: Cabarrus County cancels Senior Health and Wellness Expo at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.
March 11, 2020: Cabarrus County modifies the public event schedule to follow the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings.
March 13, 2020: Cabarrus County leaders meet to develop action plans for internal and external business needs while mitigating health hazards.
March 15, 2020: Cabarrus County leaders meet to receive updates and implement proactive measures, including:
- Closing library and senior center facilities
- During the closure, patrons can return checked out materials to drop boxes located outside each library. Patrons will not accrue fines for materials due during the closure.
- LunchPlus senior meal program only offers drive-through pick-up service between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. LunchPlus offers meals to seniors Monday through Friday. For more information on LunchPlus, call 704-920-1400.
- The County will no longer host events and programs at its facilities, including libraries, senior centers, the Cooperative Extension Center and parks. This modification includes events serving groups of less than 50 individuals for which registration is required.