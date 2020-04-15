CONCORD — Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has been awarded more than $2 million as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Act, which was supported by Senator Thom Tillis, is providing $238.7 million in aid to North Carolina airports while Concord-Padgett will get exactly $2,149,846.
“North Carolina’s airports have seen a dramatic decrease in passenger travel due to COVID-19. This unprecedented travel reduction has drastically impacted airport revenues putting operations and jobs on the line,” Senator Tillis said. “The $238 million in CARES Act funding for North Carolina will help ensure airports across the state have the resources necessary to maintain operations and payroll as we continue to work together to get through this crisis.”
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic with extreme focus on social distancing and cleanliness.
Despite the focuses though the traffic has gone down on site as it has in many other airports across the nation.
“I am thrilled that Concord-Padgett Regional Airport will be receiving grant funds from the CARES Act. As a growing aviation hub in the region, the current COVID-19 crisis has created a logistical and financial hardship for the City,” City Manager Lloyd Payne said. “Our Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest and his staff are working with our FAA partners to determine the most efficient way(s) to allocate these funds to lessen these impacts.”
The airport in the City is growing. Allegiant Air announced in March it will be making Concord-Padgett its 21st aircraft base in October while adding 66 jobs and $50 million in funding.
Allegiant has flown more than one million passengers through the airport since coming to Concord in 2013. More than 353,000 flew out of Concord in 2019 alone.
But the airport is currently on hard times and is thrilled to get some help from the federal government in keeping going during this rough patch.
“We are indebted to our leaders for securing grant funding at this critical time. Coronavirus travel restrictions have greatly impacted general and commercial aviation, leaving a sizable financial deficit for Concord-Padgett Regional Airport,” Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest said.” Working with our regional FAA and leadership of the City, we will determine how funding from the CARES Act can best offset these economic losses.”
The CARES act also provided major economic relief to airports in Charlotte and Raleigh.
Charlotte/Douglas International Airport received $135,568,960 in funds while Raleigh-Durham International got $49,591,593.
The full list of allocated funds can be seen here: