Today is Monday, April 20, the 111th day of 2020. There are 255 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 20, 1971, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.
On this date:
In 1912, Boston’s Fenway Park hosted its first professional baseball game while Navin Field (Tiger Stadium) opened in Detroit. (The Red Sox defeated the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings; the Tigers beat the Cleveland Naps 6-5 in 11 innings.)
In 1914, the Ludlow Massacre took place when the Colorado National Guard opened fire on a tent colony of striking miners; about 20 (accounts vary) strikers, women and children died.
In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Wooley v. Maynard, ruled 6-3 that car owners could refuse to display state mottoes on license plates, such as New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die.”
In 1988, gunmen who had hijacked a Kuwait Airways jumbo jet were allowed safe passage out of Algeria under an agreement that freed the remaining 31 hostages and ended a 15-day siege in which two passengers were slain.
In 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
In 2005, President George W. Bush signed a bill making it harder for debt-ridden people to wipe clean their financial slates by declaring bankruptcy.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor George Takei is 83. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 79. Actress Judith O’Dea is 75. Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk; Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band) is 72. Actress Jessica Lange is 71. Actress Veronica Cartwright is 71. Actor Clint Howard is 61. Actor Crispin Glover is 56. Actor Andy Serkis is 56. Actor Shemar Moore is 50. Actress Carmen Electra is 48. Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 48. Actor Joey Lawrence is 44. Actor Clayne Crawford is 42. Actor Tim Jo is 36.