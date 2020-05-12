The 2021 World Baseball Classic will be pushed to 2023 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.
The tournament was set to take place March 9-23, 2021, in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami.
No announcement has been made, but unnamed sources told ESPN Deportes, the Associated Press and USA Today of the impending decision by a board of directors that consists of representatives from Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization. The tournament, which had been expected to expand from 16 to 20 countries, is part of the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association that expires in December 2021.
The Marlins were to host the WBC semifinals and final as well as half of the quarterfinals, which also were to be played in Tokyo. The tournament has been held four times, with Japan winning in 2006 and 2009, the Dominican Republic in 2013 and the United States in 2017.
The WBC is the only global tournament to feature MLB players because the Olympics, where baseball will make its first appearance since 2008, are held in the summer. In March, a number of players, including Marcus Stroman, Eric Hosmer and Christian Yelich, were all in on the idea of putting together a WBC Dream Team.
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies took it a step further, expressing the wish that MLB players could participate in the Olympics.
“[Major league players] have to do the Olympics every four years,” he said in a Barstool Sports podcast in May. “You want to grow the game? You want to really take it to different countries and different places? The 2021 Olympics are next year because of the coronavirus. Why not shock the world and put all your big leaguers back into the Olympics?”
Fitting the WBC into a schedule that presumably will include baseball seasons in those organizations as well as, for many of them, the Olympics in late July 2021, was challenging. A six-team baseball tournament is to be played at the Tokyo Olympic Games.