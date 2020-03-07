NASCAR driver and former Sprint Cup Champion Kevin Harvick discusses Ryan Newman’s crash, candy, and what keeps him racing.
Question: There’s a lot that goes on at the race track, but I have to tell you that your Busch Light No. 4 car just pops out on television. Your sponsors have to be ecstatic with the look of the car.
Answer: All the folks from Busch do a great job on the race track and on the car. They do a great job, from their paint schemes to their promotion to all the crazy stuff that they do throughout the year, so it’s a lot of fun. They are definitely deeply ingrained in our sport.
Question: You guys are great to your sponsors. But who is your favorite based on you and your guys receiving product from the sponsor?
Answer: I think back in the day when we had the Reese’s sponsor we had just about every type of candy that you could possibly imagine. We had candy at the front door. We had candy at the hauler. We had candy everywhere. That really was probably one of the favorites.
Question: As a fellow driver, how did watching Ryan Newman’s crash affect you?
Answer: I think everybody was just relieved. When we got done with the Daytona 500, everybody was very concerned for Ryan and his health, and to see those photos of him walking out of the hospital with his two little girls is something that all of us—we sat in the garage after it happened and talked about it all- it’s something that’s pretty miraculous and pretty relieving to see has a dad. We’re really happy about Ryan’s health and hope to see him back soon.
Question: Can you begin to describe how different and safer the car is now compared to when you first started racing?
Answer: I’ve been here for a while. I think a lot of people outside don’t really realize the effort and how things have changed over the last 20 years. You look at the soft walls and SAFER barriers that we have in place at all the racetracks. There’s a car that is designed to crash and fold up and absorb the impact with the foam in the doors. All those things have evolved, but the one thing I think that NASCAR doesn’t get enough credit for in today’s world is the progression that we have, really, on a weekly basis. Ryan Newman’s crash will be the next driver of progression and change inside our car and outside our car.
Question: There have been many notable names who have retired from the sport over the past few years. What keeps you racing?
Answer: I think for me there’s a number of different things. I love the sport. I love my job and what I do. I have a great balance with my job and with my family of how we approach things.
For me, I’m a competitive guy. I like the competition and beating the people next to me. I love racing with the group of guys that I travel with and who work on this No. 4 Busch Ford. For me, it’s a number of things, but I love going to battle with those guys on a weekly basis because we all get along together. We race for great owners who want to race and figure out how to win. In the end, it’s a group of racers — from owners down to the guys who work on my car, and I enjoy that part of it.