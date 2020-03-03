GREENSBORO — The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team was held to four points in the second half and saw its impressive season end with a 68-26 loss to Southeast Guilford Saturday in the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The defeat ended the Vikings’ 16-game winning streak.
Southeast Guilford (28-1) is the No. 2 seed from the West Regional, while Central Cabarrus, which ends its season with a 23-6 record, was seeded seventh.
Raven Preston was the game’s top scorer, pouring in 25 points for Southeast Guilford.
The Vikings, who won the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships, were led by senior forward Aniyah Tate’s 12 points. No other Central Cabarrus player scored more than five.
Southeast Guilford is the defending state champion.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 10 12 2 2 — 26
Southeast Guilford 21 18 25 5 — 68
CENTRAL CABARRUS — Aniyah Tate 12, Cherry 3, Miller 2, Knight 5, Case 4
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD — Hopkins 4, Kennedi Simmons 24, Roberts 9, Poole 2, Harris 6, Raven Preston 25, Bell 6
BOYS TENNIS
Tigers roll against Trojans
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant boys tennis team opened the 2020 season with a victory by downing Northwest Cabarrus, 8-1, in a non-conference match on Monday afternoon.
The Tigers are now 1-0, 0-0 in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, while the Trojans are 0-1, 0-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
The Tigers have a non-conference match at Central Cabarrus scheduled for today. Northwest Cabarrus is slated to play host to Carson today.
SINGLES
Jake Rogers (MP) def Spencer Ball (NW) 7-5, 6-2; Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Brodie Waulters 6-1, 6-0; Jadon Carnes (MP) def Cam Marvopolos 6-0, 6-1; Scott Hoover (MP) def Brandon Maston 6-3, 5-7, 1-0(9); Jacob Rinker (NW) def Syrus Dellinger 6-2, 6-1; Gavin Hinson (MP) def Blake Ashley 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES
Sisinyak-Carnes (MP) def Ball-Marvopolos 8-3; Rogers-Dellinger (MP) def Waulters-Rinker 9-7; Hinson-Sethna Cain (MP) def Maston-Ashley 8-5;