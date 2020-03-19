CONCORD — One of the region’s baseball coaching icons has passed away.
Former longtime Pfeiffer University, American Legion and high school baseball coach Joe Ferebee died Wednesday, according to The Salisbury Post and WBTV. He was 101 years old.
Ferebee, a World War II veteran, won 677 games as Pfeiffer’s coach. He added 694 victories at the American Legion level, where he most notably built powerhouse teams in Rowan County. Those Rowan County teams won three American Legion state championships.
He held the record for the most American Legion Baseball victories until 2015.
“So proud that I got to be coached by this man,” WBTV quoted former player Tim Holshouser as saying of Ferebee. “He was a Legend in my book. My deepest sympathy and prayers to the family!”
Ferebee was discharged from the Navy in 1947 and began his coaching career at Salisbury High School. He went on to be elected to eight Halls of Fame: North Carolina Hall of Fame, including Catawba College, Pfeiffer University, North Carolina American Legion Baseball, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the American Coaches Association, the Stanly County, and the Rowan County Sports Hall of Fame.
Pfeiffer later named its baseball field Joe Ferebee Field from 1958 to 1987.