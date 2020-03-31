Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — The 2016 Morning News Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, Cartier Diarra, announced Tuesday on social media that he will play his senior season at Virginia Tech.
The former West Florence High School star will be a red-shirt senior after playing three seasons at Kansas State He missed the 2016-17 campaign because of an injury.
In Diarra’s first season on the court with the Wildcats, he made key plays late in their Sweet 16 win over Kentucky in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Kansas State also won last year’s regular-season Big 12 championship.
During this past season, Diarra averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebound and 4.2 assists. On Monday, Diarra bid farewell to the Kansas State fans on social media.
“Thank you for the last four years!! We had some great moments from the Elite 8 run to the Big 12 championship. I am proud to be a part of those,” Diarra said. “As I continue to chase my dreams, I feel it’s best that I find a fresh start.”
Also on Tuesday, Sharone Wright Jr. announced on social media he’s leaving Wake Forest and entering the NCAA transfer portal. He played in 20 games this season as a sophomore, averaging 2.2 points. He scored a season-high 11 in a loss to Duke.
During his freshman season, Wright started in 21 of the 31 games he played. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds. Wright, son of former Clemson basketball star and NBA first-round pick Sharone Wright Sr., said on social media to Wake Forest fans:
“I want to thank you with all my heart for the support you gave my family. After much thought and prayer, I feel it’s time I move on to other opportunities and I will be entering my name in the transfer portal. Thank you for the memories and great support.”
And the 2018 Morning News Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year from Wilson High School, Alex Caldwell, has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Southeast Missouri State. This past season, Caldwell started 29 of the 31 games he played in and averaged 11.7 points with a total of 95 assists.