Add Richmond Raceway’s spring Cup Series race to the list of sports events that have tested positive for coronavirus.
Expected though it was, the news was gloomy Monday. NASCAR announced that it was extending its lineup of Cup Series postponements from two races to seven.
The sanctioning body had hoped pushing back races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Miami-Homestead Raceway would be enough. But as the days passed it became clear that the addition was inevitable. The question: How many more races would be postponed?
The answer so far: five more. The postponements run through May 3. Besides Richmond’s April 19 Toyota Owners 400, NASCAR put off events at Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway.
The return-to-action track would be Martinsville Speedway with its May 9 night race.
Now some of us are really going to find out what motorsports addicts we are.
This past Sunday would have been a great day for a racing junkie like me, with Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR races on TV. Instead it was racing cold turkey.
For withdrawal therapy I participated in a leisurely family dog walk, admired the early-blooming crabapple tree in our yard, made a video-game debut. Not bad, as rehab goes, but that lasted only so long. Soon I was stewing over what NASCAR can do to patch its interrupted season.
NASCAR says it plans to run its full season. Let’s look at how the sanctioning body can refit its schedule with seven postponed races.
NASCAR’s Cup Series has a grueling February-to-November schedule — 36 points races and a couple of extra weekends for exhibition events. Where are the gaps in the schedule and how much can those gaps absorb?
The first weekend break would have been Easter, now part of the postponement stretch.
Next in line would be the weekend of NASCAR’s non-points all-star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway set for Saturday, May 16. NASCAR can push the all-star event to a midweek night leading up to Charlotte’s 600-miler on Memorial Day weekend. That leaves room to run a points race somewhere on May 16 or 17.
Then there is a rare two-weekend break at the end of July and beginning of August, cordoned off so NBC — NASCAR’s television broadcast partner for the season’s second half — can devote all its available airspace to the Tokyo Olympics. This assumes the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled.
It might take some nimble scheduling and some creative cooperation between NASCAR and NBC, with its many cable and online elements including NBCSN, MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Syfy, Bravo, E! and Oxygen.
NBC might even strike a deal with Fox, which handles the first half of the NASCAR season. The two broadcast giants could rearrange their schedules so that Fox handles NASCAR races during the Olympics. The possibility looms.
Still, that’s seven postponed events to account for and only three open weekends, assuming racing resumes with Martinsville’s May event.
Everything has to be on the table. NASCAR could package more doubleheader weekends, such as it has scheduled for Pocono Raceway with Cup Series points races on June 26 and 27.
Richmond Raceway, for example, could turn its Sept. 12 spot on the Cup schedule into a double-dip weekend. A complication would be that Richmond’s fall race is part of NASCAR’s 10-race playoffs. Would only one race count as a playoff event, or would the already complicated playoff math be changed to add an 11th race?
NASCAR also could reschedule races as midweek night races, prime-time TV events. There’s been talk of such scheduling for years. Now would seem to be the time.
Or what about extending the season? This year’s finale is set for Nov. 8, earliest season finish since 1998. Why not go deeper into November, December, even January? A Miami race could certainly be run in deepest winter.
Again, NASCAR’s playoff system comes into play. Do some tracks get kicked out of the playoffs? Does NASCAR add playoff races and decide the championship at a different track than planned?
The run to the title is supposed to culminate Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway — and there’s a positive vibe about holding the championship-deciding event there. The one-mile track hosted a thrilling race before coronavirus infected the season.
So how about this: decide the 2020 title in Phoenix, as planned; add races at the end of the year and count them as part of the 2021 season.
That’s what NASCAR used to do when it visited more tracks. The last time was the 1969 season, a 54-race marathon that included two events run in 1968 — one won by Richard Petty at Middle Georgia Speedway in Macon in November, one won by Bobby Allison at the Montgomery Speedway in Alabama in December.
Tacking on races as next-season events could skew both the 2020 and 2021 regular-season points picture, sure. But to start the 2021 scoring in late 2020 would also lay down an off-season storyline that NASCAR hasn’t seen in more than half a century.
It’s probably not something NASCAR wants to reintroduce as a routine practice.
In case you hadn’t noticed, these are not routine times.