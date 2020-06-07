CONCORD – Since I arrived at the Independent Tribune 5½ years ago, I’ve tried to stay away from the ugly, real-world topics when writing opinion pieces.
I spent a large portion of my career before the IT as a columnist addressing controversial issues ranging from corruption in sports to homosexuality in the locker room to the many inequities in sport and society.
Yeah, it got heavy. And pretty soon I was known as the angry black guy who only wrote about race.
This next step, I told myself when I came here, would just focus on good storytelling. I’d highlight the amazing athletes in Cabarrus County’s high schools, cover the breaking news when I needed to (regardless who it agitated), but use my opinion pieces to illustrate achievement on and off the field. In my old age, I’d leave the other stuff to the folks at newspapers in bigger cities.
Now, I realize I was part of the problem.
In some ways, I was as bad as the people who criticized me, the folks trying to come up with arguments for things like why the NFL shouldn’t have the Rooney Rule or why owners should keep Colin Kaepernick out of the league for kneeling during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.
I was definitely in favor of both things. I believed the Rooney Rule was an important tool to improve the dearth of minority coaches in the NFL, and I was in mental lockstep with Kaepernick’s decision to protest police brutality and racial inequality in America by kneeling as a song that’s supposed to represent everyone in our country – but actually doesn’t – played before games in packed stadiums.
Yet, even as a 50-something black man who still prays, keeps his hands firmly at 10 and 2, and goes out of his way to refer to officers as “sir” during traffic stops, I never wrote a word about such controversial issues.
Little did I know I was being complicit in what was taking place in our nation. Scores of us were complicit – black and white, young and old, rich and poor, college grads and high school dropouts.
If you’re not part of the solution …
Our collective silence is what’s allowed unlawful behavior, sometimes by “The Law” itself, to continue, if not gain momentum.
Collective silence played a role in Eric Garner dying in a policeman’s chokehold on a New York sidewalk while 11 times gasping, “I can’t breathe.” It was a factor in police bursting into innocent first responder Breonna Taylor’s Louisville apartment early one March morning and shooting her to death.
The collective silence effectively was an approval, a way of saying, “Go ahead – kill black folks without worrying about the consequences. We won’t rock the boat.”
And I truly believe that sentiment is what made Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin feel he had license to dig his knees into George Floyd’s back and neck last week until he died, even though people held camera phones in Chauvin’s face and pleaded for him to stop.
Not much makes me squeamish, but I felt physically ill watching the footage of Chauvin’s defiance as Floyd slowly died while crying out for his deceased mother.
Had it been a dog wailing as someone knelt mercilessly on it, the world rightfully would’ve been in an uproar. And it certainly wouldn’t have taken days for an arrest to happen. But in some circles in this country, the same empathy wasn’t given to a black man on his belly in handcuffs.
Fight for your right
At least a few public officials in the Deep South have had the gall to try to justify Chauvin’s actions, give him the benefit of the doubt. Some folks are even having fun with it, like the clowns who started the “George Floyd Challenge”and began posting photos of themselves mockingly kneeling on each other’s necks.
But one positive from all this, as the days have gone by, is that many people are as offended as I was, and it’s resulted in protests throughout the country. Americans are tiring of the images of black people having their lives taken by the police, and they’ve taken to the streets en mass -- curfews be damned -- to voice their discontent.
Some of it’s gotten unruly, with more than a few misguided souls taking advantage of the moment to riot, loot and cause destruction for innocent citizens and business owners. But the bulk of the protesters have been well-intentioned people making as much racket as they can to get across their points about racial injustice in this country.
And even though it’s the type of action that will have to take place over longer stretches than a few weeks, I believe the protesters’ mission is being accomplished. They’ve shown that accountability must be demanded, not asked for.
For generations, we’ve been told to be “peaceful,” more like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and ask for accountability politely. Protest at the right place, at the right time. We’ve been instructed to keep it civil, even as we complain about uncivil acts, and don’t interrupt our sporting events or public meetings. Then just go away quietly.
Problem is, that hasn’t worked, especially for the last three decades or so.
It didn’t get a conviction for the cops who literally almost beat Rodney King to death in Los Angeles in 1992.
It didn’t even help get an indictment after a Cleveland police officer shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014.
And it didn’t lead to a prison sentence for the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in his car while his fiancé screamed in horror beside him – and his infant daughter sat in a car seat just inches behind him – in 2016.
It’s gone on and on, the same old song, and folks are tired of being told that things are improving. But for many black people, there’s an honest fear that they could become the next person being flashed on CNN for being killed.
Or it could be their child.
Or their sibling.
Or their mate.
Or their neighbor.
The protests in the wake of Floyd’s murder are justified in my book, although I would never – in any way -- advocate violence against police officers, which has happened in many places. Most people in law enforcement are good, honest people who care about others.
Even though I’ve personally been held in the back of a police car for “fitting the description” of one of two men being sought for an assault – who both turned out to be white, by the way – I can also give first-person accounts of officers who’ve come to my family’s aid during times of crisis over the past few years alone.
But to act like police brutality isn’t a problem in this country, especially for black folks, would be disingenuous.
Hitting home
A 2019 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that 1 in 1,000 black men and boys in America can expect to die at the hands of the police. That makes them 2.5 times more likely than white men and boys to die during an encounter with cops.
For perspective, imagine if one or two black boys playing high school sports in Cabarrus County – or one of their African American coaches or team managers – were killed by the police. Every year.
Scary, huh?
Statistically, it’s possible. And for more black boys in this county, it’s starting to look like it’s probable.
These aren’t just big city problems. How many of you had heard of Ferguson, Missouri, before Michael Brown was killed there?
So, yes, it does need to be addressed in Cabarrus County. We need the voices of influences here to stand up, and some are already stepping up to try to make a difference.
This past Monday, head coaches from each Cabarrus County Schools high school football team – four black and four white --met with school resource officers to discuss how to improve relations.
Later in the week, I was part of a group to whom Central Cabarrus athletics director Jamie Billings, who is white, reached out to have more discussions “to build a plan to make a difference.”
The Cox Mill boys basketball team, led by white coach Ty Johnson, truly made a statement when it released a video on Twitter decrying the unjust treatment of minorities, declaring at the end “Racism Must End.”
And many other county coaches and athletes, of all creeds, have spoken out individually about their frustrations and hopes for healing.
But more than anything, for our society’s climate to really improve, it must involve action. We have to take any and all ideas that come from these discussions and effect change. Turn them into bylaws, codes of conduct, something. Talking is a great step, but it isn’t enough.
Just as we’ve seen in the protests all over the country, we’ve got to bring real heat to make things happen. And as the protests have also shown, there’s more power when people of all races are involved. It’s done my heart good to see the diversity of the people in the crowds.
Yes, there will be pushback. Good-hearted people will lose friends because they took a stand for equality. But it will be worth it if coaches here don’t have to worry about whether their black players are going to get home safely after games. It will be worth it if, God forbid, something does happen to those black players but they can die knowing that their families will at least get justice.
And that’s all black people really want: 1) for the targeting and killing by the small percentage of “bad seed” cops to stop, and 2) for them to go to jail when they do take innocent lives.
In the world of sports, we can’t leave the heavy lifting to the big names like San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich or NBA star LeBron James or team owners -- or even sports columnists in larger cities.
So today marks the end of the strictly warm-and-fuzzy columns by this writer. I’ll still tell the good stories of the good people in Cabarrus County. But I’ll address the underbelly of this world, too.
I won’t be complicit in the worsening of this country’s racial injustice problem any longer.