CONCORD — It’s pretty safe to say it’s been a good week for Jaden Bradley.
Last Wednesday, for starters, the Cannon School boys basketball star was named MaxPreps.com’s North Carolina Player of the Year and the next day received a scholarship offer from the Kansas Jayhawks.
Then came this week.
On Tuesday, Bradley received a scholarship offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels and culminated things on Thursday morning by being introduced as the 2019-20 Gatorade North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Bradley is the first Gatorade North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Cannon’s history.
Bradley, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is the second Cabarrus County product to be named Gatorade’s boys player of the year, joining former Cox Mill star Wendell Moore Jr., who won the award after the 2018-19 season.
The only other players from the Tar Heel State to win the award are Wilson Greenfield School’s Coby White (2017-18 and 2016-17), High Point Christian’s Bam Adebayo (2015-16) and Fayetteville Trinity Christian’s Dennis Smith Jr. (2014-15). All three of the aforementioned players are currently playing in the NBA.
This past season, Bradley led the Cougars to a 27-6 record and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.