A fire damaged a Kannapolis pizza shop Monday night.
The Kannapolis Fire Department was called to New York Pizza at 1401 N. Cannon Blvd. just after 9 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes and found smoke coming from the roof.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes, according to a press release from the City of Kannapolis.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kannapolis Fire was assisted by Concord and Landis Fire as well as Rowan County EMS at the incident.