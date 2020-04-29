MOUNT PLEASANT — Zachary Trivett, a middle school teacher in Mount Pleasant, received a Teacher Excellence Award from the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association at its 82nd annual conference in March in Maryland.
Trivett was one of 45 educators across elementary, middle and high school levels in the state to receive the award, which is one of the highest given to technology and engineering education classroom teachers by the ITEEA.
The award recognizes an educator’s outstanding contributions to the profession and their students.
“The award winners exhibit so many high-quality programs and activities occurring globally in technology and engineering education,” said ITEEA President Philip Reed in a news release.
“It is inspiring to learn from these leaders, and we should all feel proud to be connected with these colleagues.”
The Teacher Excellence Awards program was established to identify outstanding technology and engineering teachers who will serve as models for their colleagues and who could form a leadership core to affect change in the field.
Separate Teacher Excellence Awards are available for elementary, middle and high school teachers. Every state is eligible to participate with their selected recipients at each level (elementary, middle and high school).
For more information about ITEEA, its annual conference, its awards program or its foundation, call ITEEA by phone at 703-860-2100, email iteea@iteea.org, or visit the website at www.iteea.org.