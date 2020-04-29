Officials from the municipalities of Concord, Kannapolis, Mount Pleasant, Harrisburg and Midland announced Wednesday that the stay-at-home proclamation passed in March will be rescinded, and the county will follow state guidance moving forward.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8 last week.
“The decision to let the proclamation expire eliminates local regulation,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “The state has defined a staged process for reopening North Carolina. We hope the simplified process and unified messaging makes it easier for residents and businesses to move forward.”
The county’s stay-at-home proclamation was set to expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne emphasized the importance of going by state guidance moving forward and said it will help residents.
“As we prepare to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis and begin to take steps to open back up our community, it is important for us to align with Gov. Cooper’s phased approach,” Payne said. “This will lessen the confusion for our citizens and keep us consistent with other local governments in our region.”
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, the county had 303 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, with 10 deaths and 142 who have recovered from the virus.
Statewide, there have been 10,509 confirmed cases, with 378 deaths as of 11 a.m. Thursday. At that time, there were 546 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Cases have been found in 98 of the state’s 100 counties. Only Yancy and Avery counties in the mountains have not had a confirmed case.
Cabarrus was the first to record a death due to the virus in March. A Virginia man also died in Concord and is counted in Virginia, not in the 10 local deaths.
“Our region was one of the first areas of the state to experience the pandemic,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch in a statement. “As this occurred, Concord joined with Cabarrus County, the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the other municipalities in the county to form a local COVID-19 Task Force. Our goal was to determine how we could best ensure the safety of residents while making sure our health care system was not overburdened.
“To do this, we implemented a Stay-at-Home Proclamation to limit the spread of the virus. With the help of the community, we have been able to limit the growth in the number of positive virus cases, bringing us now to the next step.
“In reviewing the latest virus information, we decided to transition to Gov. Cooper’s statewide order after this afternoon’s expiration of the local proclamation. This will continue to help us control the spread while avoiding the confusion multiple orders would create as we move through the phases of reopening the community in the future.”
With the change over to following the state’s guidance on stay-at-home orders, restrictions have been relaxed on specified businesses, including car dealerships, real estate services and funerals.
To see a full list of restrictions imposed by the state, go to https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/covid-19-executive-orders.
The county will continue to follow state orders as to what are essential businesses. To know which are designated as such, the Health Alliance, along with government and law enforcement officials, are following approvals provided by the North Carolina State Department of Revenue.
NCDOR takes requests from business owners who believe their operations are essential, but excluded from the list of COVID-19 Essential Businesses and Operations.
The Department of Revenue “may grant such requests if it determines that it is in the best interest of the state to have the business continue operations in order to properly respond to this COVID-19 pandemic,” according to its website.
To learn more about designating your business as essential with the state of North Carolina — and in turn Cabarrus County and its municipalities — visit www.ncdor.gov/request-be-considered-essential-business.
The county urges residents to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and the recommendation of wearing cloth masks in public.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, follow Cabarrus Health Alliance on Facebook and Twitter or email them at healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. You can also find their website at www.cabarrushealth.org or call 704-920-1213.
For a breakdown of local COVID-19 demographics and information, visit https://www.cabarrushealth.org/579/Cabarrus-County-COVID-19-Data.