NORTH CAROLINA — Deaths due to complications from COVID-19 have surpassed those associated with the flu, the state’s task force on the novel coronavirus announced Monday.
Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen announced there are now 179 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state.
According to NCDHHS, there have been 167 deaths due to the flu since September.
"As of this morning there were 6,764 cases in 93 counties,” Cohen said in a press conference. “Three hundred and seventy three people who are currently hospitalized. And sadly, there have been 179 deaths."
According to the CDC, there have been 746,625 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States with 39,083 deaths.
The total number of cases includes 1,282 probable cases and total deaths includes 4,226 probable deaths associated with the virus.
"COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the United States," Cohen said.
The CDC estimates there have been anywhere between 24,000 to 60,000 deaths associated with the flu virus during this current season, so it is possible there have been more deaths due to the flu since September, but there is no definitive number associated with the estimation.
There are currently trials ongoing to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, but estimations place a timeline on one being effective and approved at 12 to 18 months.
In Cabarrus County, there are currently 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four deaths. Eighty-two individuals have recovered while no one who has recovered from the virus has contracted it again, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
For more definitive information on the subject in the County, contact the Health Alliance hotline at 704-920-1213 or email at healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org.