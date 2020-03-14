Cabarrus County is working to minimize the local transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19), and officials announced further cancellations of large gatherings through April 13.
The decision affects the programs of several county departments, including Active Living and Parks, Public Library System, Arena & Events Center, and N.C. Cooperative Extension. Several other county departments have implemented measures to help with response and protect susceptible populations.
Cabarrus County remains prepared to continue providing excellent service to its residents.
The county first modified its event schedule March 10 after the N.C. Deparment of Health and Human Services’ recommendation that those over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings.
In the days since then, management worked with departments to determine the best solutions to meet official recommendations.
Cancellations at this point are:
Senior centers
All group activities and events are canceled through April 13. Senior center facilities will remain open during normal hours, with the exception of being closed on Saturdays. Outdoor fitness facilities will remain open.
Parks
All scheduled activities involving a group of 50 or more are canceled through April 13. Park facilities will operate on a normal schedule.
Public library system
All scheduled library programs and events are canceled through April 13. Library facilities are closed Saturdays. Hours remain the same on all other days.
Arena & Events Center
All events scheduled through April 13 have been canceled or postponed.
N.C. Cooperative Extension
All events and classes with groups of 50 or more are canceled through April 13.
The county is reviewing other programs on a case-by-case basis. Go to the website, www.cabarruscounty.us, or social media for updates.
Cabarrus Health Alliance information on local impact of coronavirus
In partnership with Cabarrus Health Alliance, the county’s public health agency, Cabarrus County Government is exploring ways to prepare and respond to coronavirus.
You can help by:
» Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating.
» Washing your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
» Using alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol).
» Avoiding contact with sick people; staying home when you are sick.
» Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
» Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then discarding the tissue.
» Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Employers and businesses can help by:
» Reinforcing and following best-practice cleaning standards in buildings.
» Encouraging staffers to stay home when sick.
» Sharing news and information provided by CHA with employees.
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to coronavirus and other public health concerns.
Coronavirus resources
» CHA provides updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org.
» Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
» Additional resources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
» North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-northcarolina.