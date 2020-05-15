RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking anglers fishing on Lake Norman to release any blue-tagged hybrid striped bass they catch.
Tagged fish are easily identifiable with the blue tag in the dorsal area (the top of the fish near the spines) and a thin antenna protruding from the side of the body. They are part of a study of hybrid striped bass, also known as Bodie bass, that agency biologists recently began to track the fish’s movements throughout the reservoir, particularly in the late summer months when water temperatures are high and dissolved oxygen levels in certain areas of the reservoir are low.
Anglers should release these fish immediately. Since 2016, the Commission has been studying harvest of hybrid striped bass at Lake Norman and fish in that study were implanted with an orange tag. Anglers collecting fish with orange tags are still advised to remove that tag and call the phone number on the tag.
For more information about Bodie bass/hybrid striped bass, visit the Commission’s hybrid striped bass page. For more information about fishing in North Carolina, visit the fishing page.
