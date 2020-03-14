Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is extending students’ spring break through March 22, while staff and faculty will return to work Monday. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes will be transitioned to on-line beginning March 23.
This is a message sent to students and employees of the college Saturday:
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is closely monitoring the evolving situation related to COVID-19, more commonly known as Coronavirus. The College’s executive leadership team has conducted numerous meetings with various state and local leaders in the recent weeks and as a result, we are implementing measures focused around the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.
As a precautionary measure, the College will extend spring break for all curriculum students through March 22, 2020. The majority of face-to-face classes will be transitioned to online course delivery beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020. Students who are currently enrolled in face-to-face classes will be automatically enrolled in an online course section. Mini-mester courses that were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16 will now begin on Monday, March 23. Please contact your instructor directly if you have any questions.
Corporate and continuing education courses are typically exempt from spring break and as such, these courses will continue to meet in their current format as normally scheduled throughout the duration of the extended spring break and beyond. If the delivery method of the course you are enrolled in changes, your instructor will contact you directly.
Although Rowan-Cabarrus is moving as many courses as possible to an online delivery method, the College remains open with limited services. During the week ahead, faculty and staff will be working together to transition as many courses as possible to an online format. At that time, there may still be the need for a limited number of in-person classes and attendance for courses such as those with labs and other hands-on requirements. For any in-person classes and labs, the College will look for ways to conduct these in-person portions of the class at a later time or in smaller groups of students. These updated plans will be directly communicated with students enrolled in these courses by their instructor or program chair.
Faculty and staff will return from spring break as regularly scheduled on Monday, March 16. Key college personnel will be on campus during regular business hours, while non-essential employees will be permitted to work from home. Faculty and staff will receive communications from their Vice President or Chief Officer with more details about scheduling and telework options.
As we all work to stay healthy, here are a few trusted resources to help keep you informed:
For further information on what to do if you're sick, how to spot symptoms, and how to stop the spread of germs, please visit the CDC's Coronavirus website.
Visit the State Department website for more information on travel precautions.
Visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website to stay updated on North Carolina COVID-19 information.
North Carolina's COVID-19 Helpline (toll free): 1-866-462-3821
Additionally, attached you will find a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as other important information about how citizens can avoid getting sick.
The health and safety of our campus community remains our top priority. As always, please know that we are working to ensure that our students finish the semester successfully.