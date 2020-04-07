CONCORD -- Consistent with Executive Order 124 issued by Governor Cooper on March 31, 2020, the City of Concord will neither disconnect utility accounts for nonpayment, assess new late payment fees, nor collect late payment fees that were imposed on accounts as of March 31 for at least 60 days (through May 31, 2020).
Customers that were disconnected for nonpayment prior to March 31 will be reconnected if the customer contacts the Customer Care Center to make payment arrangements for the outstanding balance.
City of Concord staff is prepared to discuss reasonable payment arrangements as stated in Section C of the Executive Order. Payment arrangements may be extended for at least a six-month period for the amounts that accrued over the effective period, including any extension of Executive Order 124 and 180 days thereafter. The six-month payoff period shall be calculated from the date of the termination of Executive Order 124.
Customers should contact the Customer Care team at 704-920-5555 to discuss the City of Concord's response to this order, including reconnection of terminated service, payment options, or other concerns.