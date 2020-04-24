CABARRUS COUNTY — Child care centers in the County are in desperate need of help right now both in terms of supplies and money.
After being deemed essential workers by the state in March, centers remain open so they can provide care for the children of healthcare workers as well as others who can’t work from home.
This has been a huge help to many in Cabarrus County, but it has taken a financial toll on many of these centers.
Cabarrus Partnership for Children Executive Director Ann Benfield said about 48 percent of the child care centers in the area have already closed due to the financial burden that has been put on them in this time.
“They’re all struggling and they’re extremely fragile,” she said.
She continued: “The ones that are still opening are losing money every week and I’m just wondering how much longer they’re going to be able to survive.”
Child care centers like Kids’ Korner Child Development Center & Kids Next Door have seen their enrollment go down to about 1/3 of what is normal.
Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Child Development Center went from an enrollment of around 186 children to just 35 to 37 over the last month.
“I am not charging families not in attendance tuition, as many other centers are. I do not believe that is the right thing to do given the current circumstances,” Danielle Mauldin of Kids’ Korner said in a letter to Representative Larry Pittman. “I am also not charging families the regular overages that I charge that DSS does not cover. Then per my COVID contract with the state, I am not charging parent fees. With all of that being said, my cash flow is close to non-existent yet my overhead remains the same.
“If it weren’t for the DSS and NCPK payment for April and May being guaranteed, I would have had to close. But because of that, I am able to provide the necessary services to care and educate children of essential workers in our community which equals approximately 80 children per day. However, these funds do not cover our overhead and is only a temporary bandage.”
There is a large financial burden on every center in the area, but supplies are also scarce.
While people in the community have been extremely helpful donating PPE to child care workers — Benfield said she has about 30 or more women making cloth masks to give away — Cabarrus Partnership for Children is constantly ordering the same things day after day due to the need for cleaning supplies.
But even while they do that they can’t fulfill every order they need to make because of how limited the availability of disinfectant wipes and spray are and everyone the scarcity of toilet paper.
While child care centers have been deemed essential and must remain open, this doesn’t mean everything is normal. As Mauldin said, the overhead is still the same, and with less children in child care centers, the cash flow has slowed and that has increased these centers’ struggles.
“Obviously, we are not making any money and are using our savings to pay bills and our staff,” Lauren Jerome, Director of Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Child Development Center, said in a letter to Benfield. “Most of the staff have filed for unemployment and are waiting for a response from them. We are projecting that we will lose (money) for April and probably the same for May.
“Our board has been very supportive of remaining open to meet the needs of our medical and first responder parents. But (we’re) not sure how long we can do this.”
These centers — and Cabarrus Partnership for Children as well — need support not only with supplies, but also financially.
To help financially, go to Cabarrus Partnership for Children’s website and click the “Ways to Give” button in the top right corner.
They will also take any kind of help with supplies they can get, as well.
Their needs are for:
- Disinfectant wipes
- Disinfectant spray
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Gloves
- Cleaning products
- Thermometers
- Hand soap
Benfield mentioned the thermometers specifically as a need as every child’s temperature is taken before being admitted to the centers to protect the health of all other kids in attendance as well as the workers.
This isn’t something that is going to end soon either. Governor Roy Cooper extended the state’s “stay-at-home” order to May 8 on Thursday and with the three-phase plan he laid out it could be months before things are completely back to normal.
But many of these centers don’t have months. They need help now.
“Some of these folks have lost half to three-quarters of their (attendance),” Benfield said. “So even in my little mind I can’t comprehend that.”
She continued: “So I’m really struggling to kind of stay on the upbeat, try to encourage them…it’s been really hard, I think, for everybody.”