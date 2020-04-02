CONCORD – It’s not quite business as usual at the Piedmont Farmer’s Market, but area farmers are adapting and the market is open.
After taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the popular farmer’s market on Winecoff School Road is doing all it can to continue to provide locally grown and raised produce, seafood, meats and cheeses to residents of Cabarrus County and beyond.
The Harrisburg and downtown Rotary Markets will remain closed until May, which is their normal schedule. The Piedmont Farmer’s Market was open for business last Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and will be open again this Saturday at 518 Winecoff School Road.
More than eight vendors set up shop at the Piedmont Farmer’s Market. Street Fare Farm (vegetables, eggs), YOW Farms (beef), Lucky Fish (seafood), Curt’s Kettle (kettle corn), Kathryn’s Cottage (cheese spreads, dressings), Fulton Street Bakery (breads, bakery items), Queen City Teas (Elderberry, teas), Honeysuckle Hill Bee Farm (honey) were some of the notable vendors.
“This wasn’t how any of us thought we would celebrate the first Saturday of spring, but together we will get through this pandemic,” said a press release on the Piedmont Farmer’s Market website. “If you have visited a grocery store you know some supplies are limited. Our Farmers Market on Winecoff School road will (open) each Saturday to help our neighbors obtain fresh vegetables, meats, and other products.”
According to guidelines by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, farmers market, along with grocery stores, are deemed as essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In effort, not to spread the deadly virus, the Piedmont Farmer’s Market urges customers to obey social distancing of six feet between yourself and other customers, and no sampling is allowed. Market organizers also remind customers to wash their hands often.
New ways of doing business
Street Fare Farm, created by Ben Street, has taken to the internet to continue to provide locally grown produce to customers in the county. Items for sale at www.streetfarefarm.com/s/order include different types of tomatoes, cilantro, micro parsley, radish shoots, pea shoots, and sunflower shoots. Other items include pasture-raised, non-GMO eggs.
Customers can also take advantage of Street Fare Farm’s Market Fare Card, which works like a pre-paid debt card. Three different cards are offered: Radish - $97.50 for $100.00 Card (2.5% bonus); Beet - $237.50 for $250.00 Card (5% bonus); Carrot - $450.00 for $500.00 Card (10% bonus). Street Fare Farm also offers a Monthly Egg Share for $19, a Full Season Farm Share and Spring Farm Share. Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus last month, Street has seen an steady increase of online orders.
“The Market Fare Card has become pretty popular to customers of mine who are regulars at the farmer's market who want to support the farm and want to maintain optionality in their purchasing decisions,” said Street. “The Fare Card allows people to save a little money by purchasing their card, a "buying in bulk" mentality, and helps with the expenses of operating the farm, which are typically front-loaded in the season. Think of the Market Fare Card as a sort of CSA share, but with complete optionality and no restraints on time.”
Items bought from the Street Fare Farm website can be picked up each Wednesday from 8 a.m. at 6601 US Highway 601 S in Concord or at the Street Fare Farm vendor area at Piedmont Farmer’s Market.
“Currently, we are only offering pickups from our farm and still setting up as normal at the market, though we may change this in the coming weeks,” said Street. “The benefits of picking up pre-orders is that there is less likelihood of contamination due to the potential of others at the market having looked through the produce to pick out the one they want.”
Street doesn’t regret leaving his full-time job in 2016 to start Street Fare Farm.
“My goal is to provide the freshest, healthiest food for my family, friends and community, and to inspire others to develop a connection to this planet that sustains our life,” said Street. “Together, we can change the world.”
Another local grower, Shelly Stamper of Shell-Belle Farm has also created her own website, (www.shellbellefarm.com) which sells vegetable plants. All of Stamper’s plants are grown from seed using organic practices.
The Shell-Belle Farm website offers three different types of eggplant plants, 14 different types of tomato plants, eight different types of pepper plants, and six different types of herb plants. Prices for any type of plant ranges from $3 to $4. Plants can be picked up at Shell-Belle Farm, 859 Bear Creek Church Road in Mount Pleasant at 1 pm daily.
After this year’s Spring Plant and Herb Festival was canceled, Stamper was left with a surplus of plants in her greenhouse and decided to create a website to sell her plants online.
“Creating the website took lots of time and effort, since I have never done it before. Now that it's up and running, I'm optimistic about the outcome. Folks can now order online and pick up at a set location. I also plan on selling the plants at The Piedmont Farmer's Market on Saturdays.,” said Stamper. “I wouldn't be where I am right now without the support of all of my loving friends and family. They've been spreading the link to the website like wild fire by talking about it with their friends, and sharing it via email and social media. I'm so very grateful for their help and many orders have already been placed, which is wonderful!”
While COVID-19 has caused disruptions in food shipments to grocery stores, Stamper believes the pandemic has alerted the public to the importance of buying local fruits, seafood, meats, plants and vegetables from local farmers and growers.
High demand for local food
“I'm not currently vending at the (Piedmont) market, but I've gotten so many messages here recently inquiring where to get local produce, eggs, meat, etc. The vendors that are at the market have said business is booming, which is great! I think the challenge for small scale farmers like myself, is adjusting to provide a supply for all of this new demand.,” said Stamper.
Stamper noted that farmers and local growers throughout Cabarrus County, despite the inconveniences caused by COVID-19, have banded together to help each other out, no matter what the issue might be.
“When the demand rises quickly we can't just snap a finger and "poof", here's more produce! Growing food is very dependent upon the timing and effort we put into raising our crops from seed. There isn't much wiggle room when it comes to growing seasonal vegetables. Fortunately, there is a whole network of local farmers here in Cabarrus county and the surrounding areas so if one market farmer runs out, you will very likely find another to support and shop with until the other has more options available.”
Instead of relying solely on your local grocer as your supplier for produce and plants, Stamper said you’re not only supporting your local farming community, you are also receiving the freshest possible produce as possible. Fruits and vegetables bought at the Piedmont Farmer’s Market are usually picked or cultivated the previous day, while produce in grocery stores likely has been harvested many days earlier.
“When you support a local farmer you (are) supporting their business and livelihood. Generally, there is a lot of time and effort that goes into growing food to bring to the market.,” said Stamper. “Because of this, you are receiving some of the freshest and most nutrient dense vegetables and fruits available. When I bring produce to the Saturday market, it is very likely that what you see has been harvested just the morning before. This allows for a longer shelf life overall because it hasn't (spent) hours or days traveling on a truck to become available to you, like the stuff in the grocery store.”
Many other local farmers are going online and to social media to help connect with consumers. If you have a favorite farm or producer, a quick search of the internet might connect you even when the farmer’s market is not open.