...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL CABARRUS... MECKLENBURG...CLEVELAND...GASTON...UNION...CENTRAL YORK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT... AT 848 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR SHELBY TO 7 MILES EAST OF INDIAN LAND, AND MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... GASTONIA, ROCK HILL, UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, MONROE, SHELBY, YORK, CENTRAL CHARLOTTE, SOUTH CHARLOTTE, SOUTHWEST CHARLOTTE AND EAST CHARLOTTE. WIND GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL MAY FLOOD AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, SUCH AS DITCHES AND UNDERPASSES. AVOID THESE AREAS AND DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. WATER LEVELS OF SMALL STREAMS MAY ALSO RISE RAPIDLY. SEEK HIGHER GROUND IF THREATENED BY FLOOD WATERS. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO AND TV STATIONS, AS WELL AS LOCAL CABLE TV OUTLETS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&