CABARRUS COUNTY — Freedom House Church has covered more than $194,000 in unpaid medical debt in the county as a way to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the nearly $200,000 the church covered only scratches the surface of how it is helping. The church is buying meals from local restaurants and distributing them to the homeless community in Charlotte and stretching the debt payments even further than Cabarrus County.
Freedom House Church worked with a debt collector to cover $2 million in unpaid medical expenses.
The church had the idea to help cover unpaid medical bills for several months, but with the unemployment rate skyrocketing in the nation due to many businesses shutting down due to the pandemic, Freedom House sped up its plan to help out right now.
“We had been discussing it and talking about it and just what that would look like and then when this happened we just fast tracked it,” Penny Maxwell, a senior pastor at the church, said. “We were like, ‘This is what we want to do, let’s do it now, this is such a great reminder for people at Easter.’
“Because this has been on our heart, obviously it’s always on our heart, to figure out ways that we can help the community, it just got fast tracked knowing that, ‘Hey, right now people can’t pay their mortgage. Right now, people can’t put food on the table, but they have a debt collector calling, what do they do? Are they going to go into collection or is there something that we can do?’
“So I think that that’s just a really huge thing for us.”
Freedom House Church has four campuses across the Charlotte area with a fifth on the way. One is in South End, another in Lake Norman, one in the University City area called Central, and a fourth that is entirely online.
The fifth campus will be focused in the Mecklenburg County Jail where 10 volunteers will run the campus every week where services will be live streamed.
This church is focused on outreach and the congregation has been more than happy to help out the community while many find themselves without jobs as businesses continue to shut down.
“They are amazing,” Maxwell said. “They have the heart and soul of Jesus. They literally are the hands and feet of Jesus and, you know, we were thinking about this week and how this week it looked like a really dark week when you’re coming to the time where Jesus is dying on the cross.
“That’s Friday, and it looked like it was over, and then Saturday there’s a bit of silence, but Sunday there’s a resurrection. So I think our church understands that even though things can look bad, even though it may seem like there is a silence, there is always a resurrection on the other side, so I think that’s what we’re all anticipating.
“One of the things that is true is that your character is not created in crisis it is simply revealed, so I think what it’s saying right now about our church and about the people who are a part of Freedom House is their character has already been established and honestly right now it’s being revealed.
“They care about people. That’s truly what ministry is. We’re not just talking about church, we actually get to be the church.”
Penny and her husband Troy are both senior pastors at Freedom House and started the church 17 years ago.
Outreach has been a large focus of their organization and they are happy to help others in this time of need.
Jordan Price has been working with Freedom House as an Executive Assistant for a little more than two years and she called the recent experience “incredible.”
“For me this is us just being the church which is what Jesus called us to do,” she said. “It’s just been amazing to be a part of it and help make it happen.”
The outreach continues in other ways as well as the church purchased and donated surgical masks to local hospitals last week in addition to the meals they bought for the homeless.
They also have been reaching out to their congregation as much as they can to stay connected as houses of worship remain closed due to CDC guidelines. That includes extensive efforts to connect with the children of the church.
“It’s easy for the parents to connect online, so one of the things we wanted to do is figure out how our little ones can connect online,” Maxwell said. “So they get emailed their little kids’ services, they get emailed their praise and worship and then we’ve been dropping off…bags, Easter bags, and then last week we did another whole round for kids where we’re dropping off bags on their front porch that have their curriculums, crafts, toys, candy, games, so that’s, I think, pretty (special).”
She continued: “It’s just a way that our volunteers can still be connected.”
Freedom House is a church in a position to help right now and that is just what it is doing.
Penny and Troy Maxwell wouldn’t have it any other way.
“To watch people step up to the plate, we have not had to try to rally volunteers, they’re coming out of the woodwork,” Penny said. “So we have not had to say, ‘Please, can y’all keep your giving up?’ People are doing that, they just know that when they have a vision they can run with they’re making it happen. It’s been incredible.
“And honestly, even with like the medical debt, what happened there, it was like the fishes and loaves. What we have been able to do as a church, we brought the loaves and fishes and God multiplied it.”