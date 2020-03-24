MOUNT PLEASANT — When he learned last month that he had an opening for a girls basketball head coach, Mount Pleasant athletics director Brad Hinson did what everyone in his position does: prepared to cast a wide net to find the best person for the job.
Hinson did just that, and hooked some strong candidates. But he soon learned he had a pretty catch swimming right there in his own pond.
Mount Pleasant recently announced that Nic Allen — a history teacher at the school — has been hired to fill its girls basketball head-coaching position.
Allen replaces Craig Kean, who stepped down after coaching the Tigers for the past two seasons.
Allen, who also is an administrative intern and assistant football coach, came to Mount Pleasant at the start of the 2019-20 academic year. He spent the previous five years at Mooresville High School, where he was the head JV girls coach and a varsity assistant. He also was as an assistant coach with the Blue Devils’ football team.
Hinson said he got to know Allen this past winter as they both learned the lay of the land at Mount Pleasant.
“We talked basketball some during basketball season,” said Hinson, who also is in his first year at the school after a successful stint at Cox Mill. “When the job came open, he told me he was interested in the position. I said, ‘You have to go through process everybody else has to go through.’”
Allen applied for the position and eventually became one of four people to secure an interview this month. Pretty soon, it became hard to deny Allen his chance at his first varsity head-coaching job.
“There were no bad interviews in any of them; they were all good candidates,” Hinson said. “Coach Allen just stood out in a couple of different aspects. He doesn’t have the head-coaching experience, but everybody doesn’t have to have head-coaching experience to be a good coach. And he’s one of those guys who works hard.
“He has kids at the school and in the community, so he’s going to be a community guy,” Hinson continued. “One of the things I talked to him about was the fact that I didn’t want to be going through this whole process again a year from now. I wanted to get some continuity and stability there. He understood that.”
Allen is a UNC Wilmington graduate who spent 15 years in the retail furniture industry before deciding to become an educator. He earned a teaching certificate from UNC Charlotte, landed his first job at Mooresville and soon began working with the Blue Devils’ girls basketball and football programs.
Last summer, after Hinson replaced Chris Shinn as Mount Pleasant’s athletics director, he learned he had an immediate void to fill. Hinson reached out to a friend, Concord High football coach Marty Paxton, who previously was the head coach at Mooresville.
“I said, ‘Hey, we have a history opening. Do you know any good coaches and teachers that would be a good benefit for us at Mount Pleasant?’” Hinson recalled asking Paxton. “And he gave me Nic Allen’s name immediately.’
“I have a lot of respect for Marty, who’s a great character guy,” Hinson added. “And if he says someone’s a good guy, I’m going to have faith in him.”
At the start of the school year, Allen came over to Mount Pleasant to teach history, work as a principal intern and serve as wide receivers coach for Tigers head football coach Mike Johns. Allen showed a deft touch while managing all his responsibilities, something that definitely stood out to Hinson, even before he was looking for a new girls basketball coach.
“He’s very energetic,” Hinson said. “He’s an all-in guy. When he puts his mind to something, he’s going to go 100 percent at it. That’s something (athletic directors) look for — someone who’s going to do what it takes to put the student-athletes in the best position possible to be successful. If that means he has to spend numerous hours game-planning doing that, he said that’s what he’ll do. And I have faith that he will do that.
“Right now, he’s a history teacher, and he’s our administrative intern,” added Hinson. “That means during his planning period, he’s doing administrative work in the office to get his administrative degree, so I guess he does all his planning for his classes at home in his off hours. So he’s wearing many hats right now.”
Another thing about Allen that stood out to Hinson, he said, was his desire to build the Mount Pleasant girls program from the ground up. Hinson said Allen said during his interview that he wants to cultivate a strong relationship with nearby Mount Pleasant Middle School with hopes of the younger Tigers employing the same offensive and defensive systems to make the transition smoother when they eventually come up to the high school team.
“We’re a special place,” Hinson said. “We have one elementary, one middle, one high school. We’re the only place in Cabarrus County that has that, although we do have a couple kids that come from Irwin. I think that’s something that works in our favor.”
This past season, the Tigers finished with a 5-18 record, which included a 2-8 mark in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference.
Allen and his wife, Lisa, have three children. Their daughter, Charlotte, attends Wake Forest University. A son, Hank, was a wide receiver and linebacker for the Mount Pleasant football team this past fall and is a rising senior. Youngest son, Andy, attends middle school in Mooresville.
“I think it was a good hire for us,” Hinson said. “It’s not a big-name hire, but every good coach doesn’t have to be a big-name hire. I think Nic will do a great job. He did a great job with his interview, and he has good relationships with the kids at the school already. So that helps a lot with getting kids interested in basketball. And that’s a big part of building a successful program.”