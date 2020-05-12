CONCORD – Last December, West Cabarrus pulled off a shocker by getting one of the county’s biggest names, Brandon Gentry of Northwest Cabarrus, to be its first head football coach.
Five months later, the county’s newest school has pulled off another biggie.
On Tuesday afternoon, uber-successful Hickory Ridge coach Tolonda Simmons was named the Wolverines’ new girls basketball coach.
Simmons is a Kannapolis native and 1985 A.L. Brown graduate who two years ago was inducted into the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame.
In eight seasons at Hickory Ridge, Simmons had a sterling record of 160-60 and made a habit of contending for championships, which would make her an attractive candidate virtually anywhere.
But just as he did with Gentry and the football program, West Cabarrus athletics director Phil Furr was able to hire another highly respected coach in Simmons at the newly constructed school, surprising many.
“Tolonda is a tireless worker who understands the importance of building relationships with her players and within the community,” said Furr, who had the same role at Hickory Ridge while Simmons was there.
“She’s a great role model for young women and has an incredible ability to motivate her players into exceeding their potential and pursuing their dreams. I look forward to working with Coach Simmons to build a champion at West Cabarrus.”
West Cabarrus is scheduled to open its doors in August and will feature students – from grades 9 through 12 in its first year – from five difference schools in the county.
Simmons, with her rich resume, said she felt “blessed” to have the opportunity to start West Cabarrus’ girls basketball program.
“It’s an honor to be chosen to be the first,” she told the Independent Tribune Tuesday afternoon. “My plan is to get to know the young ladies that are going to come through the program and continue to do a lot of things similar to what we’ve done at Hickory Ridge, and that’s on the basketball floor and out in the Cabarrus County community.”
And at Hickory Ridge, Simmons did, well, a lot.
Over the last six seasons, the Independent Tribune has identified one boys and one girls team as its Cream of Cabarrus champions as the No. 1 squads in its year-end basketball rankings. Simmons and the Ragin’ Bulls won five Cream of Cabarrus titles, with this past season – which still ended with a Southwestern 4A Conference tournament championship – being the only exception.
During her tenure in Harrisburg, Simmons’ teams won at a high level – at all levels. During the 2016-17, for instance, the Ragin’ Bulls won the South Piedmont 3A Conference title with an 18-0 mark and were dominant in the state playoffs, reaching the Class 3A title game before falling to Northern Guilford and 6-foot-5 future N.C. State star Elissa Cunane in overtime.
The next year, Hickory Ridge moved up to Class 4A and didn’t miss a beat, going undefeated in the SW4A en route to winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles.
Simmons helped groom six Hickory Ridge players who went on to play college basketball, six at the Division I level. And at least two more Ragin' Bulls from the past few seasons -- rising senior Kennedy Calhoun and rising junior Jasmine Fearne -- should go on to do the same.
Off the court, Simmons regularly led her team with community service efforts. Each Christmas, the Bulls sponsored a needy family in Cabarrus County, providing them with food and presents. She also annually led a drive – inspired by her late brother, Todd Kevin Rose – to get bone marrow donors to raise funds and awareness for diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell anemia.
Those memories of unity at Hickory Ridge certainly didn’t make it easy for Simmons to walk away from a program she helped make into a perennial contender.
But in the end, she said, the decision wasn’t solely about her. Simmons had to take into account the perspectives of her husband, Malcolm, her 10-year-old daughter, Jillian, and her whole family.
“It wasn’t an easy decision at all,” Simmons said. “But I’ll be a little closer to Kannapolis, and I make regular drives there checking on my mother and father. And my daughter will be starting middle school. It’s a good time to transition for her – not in the middle of three years of middle school or in her high school years.
“We felt it was best. This was a family decision that certainly included the input of Malcolm and Jillian.”
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Simmons called her former players at Hickory Ridge and told them the news. She was both excited about her new position at West Cabarrus and heartbroken as she dialed up her former Bulls.
“I’ve had to do two or three things in my lifetime that were pretty tough, and this probably ranks right up there in the top three,” Simmons said. “But I think, for the most part, they all understand and wish me the best.
“I love those kids and their families, and I’ve let them know if I can ever help or be a resource in any way, I’m here. There’s a lot of potential there in that building, and I expect to see a lot of them move on to the next level.”
Simmons has coaching experience at virtually all levels of basketball. A former player at UNC Charlotte, she was an assistant coach for the 49ers and once was head coach at Barber-Scotia.
Simmons has also been an assistant coach at Concord Middle School and Charlotte Providence Day.
Now that she’s building a program from the ground up, her strategy and demands for her players won’t change.
“At Hickory Ridge, our goals were always to win conference championships and, ultimately, to go on and win a state championship,” she said. “That’s probably going to be the biggest memory (from Hickory Ridge) is getting as close as we did. Falling short, unfortunately, that thought is still there quite often. And the hunger and desire to return is big motivation for a new program going in.
“Working with (West Cabarrus principal Todd) Smith and Mr. Furr, I think all the tools that we need will be in place. We just have to go in and work day in and day out and get the job done.”