CONCORD – Two years ago, Jabarr Adams got his first head basketball coaching job when he took over at Mallard Creek High School.
On Tuesday night, Adams was introduced as the first boys basketball coach at West Cabarrus High School.
It was the second leg of a big news day for West Cabarrus --scheduled to open in August -- after the school announced that Hickory Ridge's Tolonda Simmons would be the Wolverines girls basketball coach.
Adams, 36, is a Gastonia native who starred at Ashbrook High before going on to play college ball at Rockingham Community College and UNC Pembroke. He later became a graduate assistant with the Braves before embarking on a college coaching career that saw him make several productive stops before he decided to enter high school coaching.
Adams spent one year as an assistant at his alma mater, Ashbrook, before accepting the job at Mallard Creek in 2018. In his first season leading the Mavericks, Adams’ club posted a 13-15 record and finished in fifth place (5-9) in the eight-team I-MECK 4A Conference, which also houses heavyweights North Mecklenburg – recently declared a 2019-20 state co-champion—and Vance. Last year, the Mavericks went 9-17 overall and were sixth in the I-MECK 4A.
"We’re excited to add Jabarr Adams to our coaching staff at West Cabarrus,” Wolverines athletics director Phil Furr said in a school news release. “In Jabarr, we’ve added a young, energetic coach who brings playoff experience at the high school level and conference championship experience at the (NCAAA Division II) college level. He is dedicated to working hard and understands what it takes to help young people succeed at the next level. Jabarr has an infectious smile, and he’s the kind of high-character person you want in your building – as an educator, a coach, and as a role model for young people.”
Adams and his fiancée, Anna, have a 7-year-old daughter. Kinleigh.
Adams graduated from UNC Pembroke in 2006 and worked as a graduate assistant at the school for two seasons. He went on to assistant coaching stints at Tarleston (Texas) State, Montevallo (Alabama) and Northwestern State (Oklahoma), and was part of staffs that won five Division II tournaments.
According to a West Cabarrus news release, Adams gave up coaching in college to be closer to his hometown and was part of an Ashbrook squad that reached the state playoffs in 2017-18.
In his two years at Mallard Creek, despite having consecutive sub-.500 seasons, the Mavericks reached the state playoffs each time. The 13 wins the Mavericks posted in 2018-19, his first season, was an improvement of six games from the yesr before.
“First, I just want to give all honor and praise to God for growing my passion and love for high school basketball,” Adams said in the school news release. “I’d like to thank (West Cabarrus) principal (Todd) Smith and Mr. Furr for granting me such a prestigious opportunity to build their inaugural basketball program at West Cabarrus. Together, I know that we will do great things for our athletes and the community that will be centered around academics and athletics.”