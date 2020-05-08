CONCORD – One of the first signs that Ty-Shon Alexander could one day make a living playing basketball came in the fall of 2013.
When he was 14 years old.
Then a freshman at Concord High School, Alexander had already started getting the attention of college scouts, with Division I recruiters becoming regular visitors to preseason practices in Rimer Gymnasium.
“I think I knew – and Ty-Shon knew – that he had a chance to be this good even before he played a game at Concord,” recalled George Walker, who was in his first season as the Spiders’ coach at the time.
“UNC Charlotte offered him (a scholarship) in September or October of his freshman year – before we ever played a game that season. It was incredible.”
So when Alexander declared for the NBA Draft last month, few of the people who witnessed his all-conference rookie season at Concord – his only year with the Spiders – were surprised, especially Walker.
From Concord, Alexander had gone on to one of the most respected high school programs in the country, Oak Hill Academy, and later became one of the most effective overall players in college basketball.
Alexander had one more season of eligibility left at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. But after a junior season that included first-team All-Big East and third-team All-American honors from USA Today, Alexander announced on April 10 that he would test the NBA waters while keeping open the option of returning to school.
A little over a week later, he made the decision to remain in the draft for good.
Since then, even as the coronavirus crisis has limited access to gyms and outdoor basketball courts, Alexander’s been back in his home state, working out and preparing for life as a pro.
It doesn’t matter that NBA evaluators have told him he might not be drafted until late in the second round, if at all. Alexander’s determined to put in the work to make his dream come true.
“Every day right now, I’m just staying on the court,” Alexander said, “making sure my body’s right, staying in shape so that whenever all this corona stuff can die down, I can be ready for whatever (NBA) workouts may come my way.”
One thing’s for certain: Wherever Alexander lands over the next few months, he’ll do so with fond memories of where his basketball odyssey started.
Right here in Cabarrus County.
The Rookie
Alexander first began making waves in the county as a member of the CB Spiders, a youth travel squad that featured another future college basketball player, Leaky Black, now at North Carolina.
Alexander went on to play at Concord Middle School before moving up to the high school’s varsity squad as a ninth-grader. There was little doubt that he belonged there so soon, even though that 2013-14 Spiders roster was laden with talent.
Connor Burchfield, who went on to set 3-point shooting records at William & Mary and later played professionally, was a senior on that Concord team. Daniel Spencer was a fellow freshman who transferred and later helped Jay M. Robinson win a state championship before becoming an all-conference performer at Division III Emory & Henry and Virginia Wesleyan.
And a number of players on that Concord team, which finished with a 23-4 record and won a conference title (15-0), went on to play college football: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State), Keenan Black (Delaware State), Jerry Burk (Presbyterian), Logan Sedergren (Richmond) and Graham Pruette (Elon).
Alexander said playing with the Spiders was one of the highlights of his basketball life.
“Being at Concord, I loved it,” he said in a Zoom interview with reporters. “It was a blessing being at that school playing with the great group of guys that we had, and credit to our coach, George Walker,” he said. “He’s been my coach ever since I was young. He really helped me with my game when I was at Concord. He pushed me every day during practice.”
Being one of the youngest players on the team still didn’t keep Alexander from standing out from the pack. Walker, who also coached Alexander with the CB Spiders, noticed it right away.
“It’s like it was effortless for him,” Walker said. “Everything was so smooth and so crisp. He was 14-15 years old as a freshman, and he did stuff that was just very mature.
“I remember watching him as a little kid, and he was right-handed, but his left hand was better than his right hand. And you can’t ever say that about a little kid. And he could really shoot it, he had a high IQ.”
The college coaches rolled in, expressly to see the slender ninth-grader that fall.
N.C. State assistant coach Bobby Lutz one day. Clemson another day. The Charlotte 49ers were there, too.
Alexander handled the scrutiny with aplomb and left the college coaches impressed. It didn’t take former 49ers coach Alan Major long before he pulled the trigger, offering Alexander a scholarship on the spot.
“When they offered him that day, the thing that stood out with me was Alan Major said, ‘Ty-Shon, you can be as good as Evan Turner,’” Walker said. “We turned and were like, ‘Evan Turner that’s in the NBA?’ He said, ‘Evan Turner that’s playing in The League.’
“Evan Turner’s not an All-Star caliber player, but Evan Turner’s made a career for 12 or 15 years in the league, getting paid millions of dollars every year to do his job,” Walker added.” So when (Major) said that, I was like, ‘Wow.’ At that point, he had seen Ty-Shon maybe a total of two hours and made that comparison. That’s when it stood out to me: ‘He’s really got a chance to be special.’”
Birth of a blue-chipper
When the season finally began that year, and his name had begun to circulate more and more among hoops fans in the area, Alexander lived up to the hype.
Alexander scored a whopping 431 points that year, an average of nearly 16 points per game, and earned a spot on the South Piedmont 3A’s all-conference team. He was also recognized nationally, receiving honorable mention on MaxPreps.com’s Freshman All-American Team.
The next year, he transferred to Charlotte Northside Christian Academy before spending his final two seasons at Oak Hill Academy, the rural Virginia school that’s sent countless players to the NBA, including Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.
At Oak Hill, the 6-foot-4 Alexander became a top 100 recruit and went on to receive scholarship offers from Creighton, Clemson and Virginia Tech.
Alexander passed on the opportunity to play in the ACC and instead ventured west to play for the Bluejays and coach Greg McDermott, whose son, Doug, had been a first-round NBA Draft pick out of Creighton.
Alexander had a modest start in Omaha, splitting time at point guard and shooting guard, averaging a modest 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. But in Year 2, he started to soar, leading the team in scoring (15.7 points), steals and 3-pointers, which earned him honorable mention on the All-Big East team.
This past season, as a junior, he was at his best. Besides playing shutdown defense, Alexander led the Bluejays and ranked third in the Big East in scoring (16.9 points per games), second in free-throw percentage (86 percent) and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage (39.9 percent), en route to earning first-team all-conference honors.
Alexander was one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award. He was an all-district performer as well, according to the NABC and USBWA.
Even then, he said, he wasn’t entertaining the idea of declaring for the draft.
“I didn’t think about the league until I got home and had a great discussion with my mom (Tina) and my dad (Eric) and a couple of people who decided to call me, too,” Alexander said.
But though Alexander still had the option of returning to Creighton for his senior season after his initial announcement, all signs were pointing toward his pursuing a professional career. Even though NBA scouts had warned him about his probable late-round status, his perseverance shined through.
“If I potentially get drafted, even if it’s in the second round, I’m still going to work my hardest to try to get some minutes on whatever team I’m drafted to, because it’s always been a dream to play in the NBA,” said on the day he made his initial declaration for the draft.
“Whenever I get drafted and whenever I have the opportunity to step up, I’m going to do that. Being drafted in the second round is not really a big deal for me.”
Quiet Storm
Alexander has always carried himself with a quiet confidence. At Concord High, when he wasn’t working on his game, he was trying to take care of things off the court to put himself in a position to accept one of those scholarship offers.
With him generating so much attention on the court, he took solace in the quiet moments and surrounded himself with people he trusted.
“We had an amazing principal at Concord, Miss Carla (Bridges) Black,” Alexander said. “I went to her office almost every day and did my homework, and then I would stay and go in the gym and get shots up. I really enjoyed being at Concord my ninth-grade year. I really did.”
But Bridges Black was more than a principal to Alexander; she was a family friend and a part-time cheerleader, dating back to his days sharing the court with her son, Leaky, on the CB Spiders in elementary school.
“You get to know families like that,” said Bridges Black, now the principal at the county’s Early College High School. “Since they don’t build houses with large front porches anymore to help look after each other’s kids, (travel basketball) was our way of looking after each other’s kids. You bond with them and sometimes say the stuff that they need to hear from somebody other than Mama and Daddy. So by the time Ty-Shon got to high school, it wasn’t an unusual thing.”
Hoop Dreams
Like many in Cabarrus County, Bridges Black watched from afar as Alexander began to make his name in college basketball. She watched highlights and read news accounts on the Internet. She and Ty-Shon’s parents, Eric and Tina, would contact each other in delight, as the Alexanders congratulated Bridges Black on Leaky’s play with the Tar Heels and she proudly touted Ty-Shon’s big games in Omaha.
Bridges Black said the modest Alexander is a walking example of what his parents instilled in him.
“It’s so true to the personality they espouse,” she said. “Ty-Shon has not strayed from that. He’s got that kind of stoic leadership, where it’s like, ‘I’ll say something when I need to say something.’ And you better listen, because usually it’s right.
“Ty-Shon’s not big on a lot of talk; he was a lot about proving what he was going to do. ‘Just go do it.’ And he did it.”
So, no, two of Alexander’s biggest fans in Concord weren’t surprised when he made his draft announcement last month.
And they were proud of the kid who left his mark at Concord High after just one season on campus.
“About two months ago, I got an e-mail from somebody in the NBA office wanting my contact information because they were writing a bio for him,” said Walker, now coaching at North Stanly. “So at that point, it was kind of in the back of my mind that he was going to declare.
“I expect him to do great, no matter how this thing ends up playing out for him. He’s so humble. Just a nice, respectful young man. He’s never changed. He’s always been that way. He’s the nicest kid you’ll ever talk to. He’s been raised the right way, I’ll put it that way.”
Bridges Black remains a lifelong Alexander cheerleader. When he made his announcement, it made her harken back to her days in the stands screaming for him, Leaky and all the other young CB Spiders.
Now, he’s on the cusp of doing what only 1.2 percent of college basketball players do: reaching the NBA.
“To see him realize this dream after all these years is just a great feeling,” Bridges Black said. “(His parents and I) just talked a couple weeks (before his announcement) about ‘Is he going to do that?’ Of course, I wasn’t expecting a yes or no, but I said, ‘He needs to go do it.’
“I had read enough, seen enough clips, watched enough of his games where I thought, ‘Gosh, Ty-Shon has really matured and just seems to have his head level.’ You can just tell when it’s the whole package. It’s not about basketball ability so much as it is the character, the work ethic. Just being the man that’s ready for the next chapter in his life.”
Making it happen
Between how the COVID-19 pandemic pans out and the way NBA scouts continue to evaluate him as the June 25 draft nears, Alexander’s unsure of what his future holds. He believes in his heart that an NBA team will take a chance on him. If not, he said he’s willing to go to Europe and work his way up the ranks.
Either way, he plans to make his living playing pro ball, just like so many people believed he would back in 2013.
Several former Cabarrus County players have played overseas professionally; former Concord star Dee Bost and ex-cfa Academy standout Codi Miller-McIntyre are currently doing it.
Cox Mill’s Matt Morgan is in the NBA’s G League. And a pair of local guys are playing at the ultimate level – Central Cabarrus’ Ish Smith (Washington Wizards) and one-time Northwest Cabarrus player Rayjon Tucker (Utah Jazz).
But no Cabarrus County product has ever been chosen in the NBA Draft.
What would it mean to Alexander to become the first to do it?
“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Going back to watching some of those games with Dee Bost and Connor (Burchfield) and a lot of guys playing in that gym, I was looking for the opportunity of shining in their shoes so I could carry on the legacy there at Concord.
“I’d just be happy to be the first (former Cabarrus County) player to get drafted. But I know deep down, I really wouldn’t the first one. I still give credit to everybody that played in Cabarrus County before me. But it would still be a blessing to be a part of that legacy.”