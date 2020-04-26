Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
CONCORD – Ethan Epstein was off to a banner start to the 2020 track and field season.
At 6 foot 5 and 270 pounds, the Cox Mill senior was performing at his best in the shot put and discus. He took first place in the Chargers’ only meet and won first place by setting a personal record in the shot put – by a foot – with 41 feet, 7 inches.
Epstein had competed on the Cox Mill track and field team since his freshman year, but his first love had always been football. He started on the gridiron when he was in elementary school and continued through middle school – winning national recognition along the way – before preparing for a career at the high school level with the Chargers.
“I wanted to be a football player ever since I was a kid,” Epstein said. “I was an offensive tackle, and I couldn’t wait to play in high school.”
Epstein made the Cox Mill JV team and got some practice reps with the varsity. He was ready, and he was critical in the junior Chargers’ season-opening win that year. But the next game, he was sidelined.
“I got my first concussion,” Epstein said.
Epstein missed the next three weeks while in the concussion protocol, and it was sometimes debilitating. He wasn’t allowed to use electronics, and he had to wear sunglasses when he was at school.
But he was finally cleared to play and took the field again.
And again, tragedy struck.
“The following week, I got hit in the head again and got my second concussion,” Epstein explained. “It was worse than the first one. It screwed with my blood pressure a bit. Every time I stood up, I either blacked out for a bit or got real dizzy. I also hurt my shoulder, and that got progressively worse.”
Epstein had to make a tough decision – one of the toughest decisions a dedicated football player could make.
He stepped away from the game. For good.
“As time went on, I saw that the injuries were a real burden and that playing football wasn’t really good for my health,” he said. “So I went up to the coaches and told them I wasn’t going to play anymore. It was a bit shocking, and it was a bit rough for me. Players were walking up to me trying to get me to play, but I said it’s not worth it for my health.”
After one injury-plagued season, Epstein’s football career was done.
But all wasn’t lost.
Epstein continued his track career, and even found a new passion: being a football team manager.
“Right before junior year, I asked (Cox Mill head) coach (Craig) Stewart and (defensive coordinator Terrence) Gittens if I could help manage the football team, and they said help’s always needed.
“I helped set up field drills. As we progressed, I helped with field work as well as game-day setup. That progressed more and more. I picked it back up senior year, and we ended up winning conference, and that was very exciting.”
And now, it seems Epstein is headed for a career in management.
This year, he learned he’ll have the opportunity to manage the football team at Division II Wingate University, where he also was awarded a Presidential Scholarship. Epstein hopes to begin on-campus classes and working with the Wingate football team in the fall, depending on whether or not the academic calendar is moved back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, Epstein spent time talking with the Independent Tribune answering questions on many topics, including his management plans and why a man’s chicken wing count is so important.
Do you remember the moment you decided not to play football anymore?
My offensive line coach offered me a chance to go to varsity camp at App State. I had to think about it for a bit. I had to talk to my mom (Wanda) and dad (Steve). I didn’t like how my health was being so negatively impacted.
My shoulder injury took away from my shot put and discus, and I didn’t want to risk getting another concussion. The fact that I had two in one year was pretty bad. I wanted to help the team out without the risk of injury.
What was your parents’ reaction when you told them about your decision?
They wanted to make sure I was 100 percent with it, because they didn’t want me to look back and have regrets about it. But at that time, I didn’t look to backup plans with football. I was like, ‘Well, this is it.’
I was down about it. I knew my teammates needed my help to win.
Were you able to find that same passion in being a team manager as you did with playing?
Yes, it was so fun. Helping out with the team, being with the coaches, watching film – it was just so fun helping out any way I could with the team and watch them grow and succeed, and also learn from the coaches to better learn the game.
How did you wind up choosing Wingate?
I toured Wingate to be the manager, and (head) coach Joe Reich was onboard with it. He said he could organize a four-year plan for when I’m there to help me progress in different fields of their team, like accounting, management, coaching and film. He laid it out for me that (Wingate) was the place that I was going to get the most experience, from a management standpoint.
Had any other schools talked to you about being their football manager?
I talked to East Carolina and North Carolina. East Carolina said they already had 12 managers, so they said I wouldn’t be able to travel with the team for two years. I just saw that as a waste of two years, when I wanted to get started immediately. Carolina said they needed a ton of help on the film side, but I didn’t just want to be relegated to film.
Wingate helped in saying they would give me access to every facet of their football team and help me grow with them.
How much are you looking forward to managing the team at Wingate?
I’m so excited. I can’t wait. Next year’s going to be so fun. Even if the football season gets pushed back, I can’t wait to meet with the coaches, learn what to do and help any way I can at Wingate. It’s just so incredible to even have the opportunity to manage a college team.
What’s your ultimate goal when you graduate from Wingate?
Coach Reich said he would help me get internships with NFL teams or other college teams during my fourth year. And hopefully from there it will grow into a coaching or management job with an NFL or college team.
What do you like to do for fun?
I hang out with my friends and girlfriend (Cox Mill softball player Grace Hamilton) a lot. We go out and play basketball, football, baseball in the park. We also play video games a lot.
How have you been spending the quarantine?
I’ve just been sleeping in, playing video games, hanging out with my family a lot. I’ve also tried to connect with my girlfriend as much as possible, because we’re not allowed to see each other (in person) right now. Both of our families are really protective of us and know the seriousness of this disease. They’re trying to keep us safe.
It’s been a month since I’ve seen (Hamilton). It’s been a long time.
What’s your favorite movie?
I like ‘Remember the Titans.’ It would be that or either ‘Monsters, Inc.’
If you could have dinner with anyone, past or present, who would it be?
I would love to have dinner with (San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman) Joe Staley. I’m a huge 49ers fan and always watched Joe Staley growing up. Just to talk to him – ah, man! – would be amazing.
If you could have any super power, which one would you choose?
Teleportation. I hate traffic. It’s annoying. Teleportation would just save so much time. It’d ease so many time restraints.
Do you have a role model?
My dad is my role model – and my mom.
They both taught me how to be a hard worker and work through challenges that might get in my way. They helped me find different routes to success.
If you were King of the World for a day, what’s the one thing you would change?
I would change having limitations on certain foods.
You should be able to pick however many chicken wings you want. There shouldn’t be a 12-wing limit. If I’m in the mood for 15, I better get 15. If I’m not that hungry and just want some snack-sized (wings), then I should be able to get eight or seven or something like that.
You should just be able to get what you want. If I want four scoops of ice cream, don’t give me just one.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Hopefully managing the 49ers or one of the NFL teams. Hopefully, I’ll own a nice house, too. That’ll be nice.
